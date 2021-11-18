LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip as they face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday. Both teams come into the game on the back of disappointing losses in their previous encounters. They will be gunning to get to a win in this game to boost their morale for the tough fixtures going forward.

The LA Lakers faced off against champions Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points to lead the Bucks to a 109-102 win on the night. This was their second consecutive defeat and has now pushed them to an 8-8 record. They will be hoping to get to a win against the Celtics and from there on continue their road trip.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics come into the game after facing a disappointing defeat against the Atlanta Hawks. Jayson Tatum scored 34 points on the night, but a lack of support from his teammates caused them to lose the game 99-110. They will be hoping to put up a brilliant performance and force a win against the struggling Lakers team at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 19, 8:30 PM ET [Saturday, November 20, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to an 8-8 start this season. They have been marred by injuries since the start and have also not been able to find consistency. With LeBron James out, the team has not been able to close out games, which is a worrying sign for the 17 time NBA champions.

Anthony Davis has been playing well for the Purple and Gold, but the defense of the team has been a big let down. They will be hoping to keep past disappointments aside and tick all the boxes to secure a win against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Talen cooking for the third straight game 👨‍🍳

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Rusell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Miami Heat

Russell Westbrook has been heavily criticized by the media for his poor start with the LA Lakers. The former MVP has been averaging 19.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG and 8.3 APG while shooting 42.8% from the field.

However, a player with the quality of Russell Westbrook can never be counted out. His ability to turn games around is no secret to anyone. The 33-year-old is one of the most athletic point guards and if he gets going it will be very difficult to stop him.

Brodie will be hoping to put up a scintillating performance against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden to lead Purple and Gold to their ninth win of the season.

Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Avery Bradley, F - Talen Horton- Tucker, F - Carmelo Anthony, C - Anthony Davis

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have had a mixed bag of results this season. They have a 7-8 record and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference. There have been rumors of possible turmoil between players on the Celtics roster. However, the team has done well to keep all of that behind them and stay focused on getting back to winning ways.

"That game is special," Jayson Tatum says of our upcoming matchup with the Lakers Friday night. "Everyone knows the history between the two franchises and I've been fortunate enough to be a part of that going on five years now."

Jayson Tatum has not had the greatest of starts to the season, but he is slowly looking to be picking pace, which is a great sign for them. Dennis Schroder has been big for them in the past few games and will be looking to continue his brilliance as the season progresses.

With reports suggesting that LeBron might make a possible return in this encounter, the Celtics will have to be at their best in this game.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

Jayson Tatum has slowly found his form after starting the season slowly. He is averaging 24.2 PPG, but is shooting 39.6% from the field. The youngster scored 34 points against the Hawks, but that was not enough to prevent the loss.

With the Lakers struggling to produce a good defensive performance, the game against the Purple and Gold is the perfect chance for Tatum to erupt and score big points to lead the Celtics to their eighth win of the season.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Marcus Smart, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Jaylen Brown, C - Al Horford

Lakers vs Celtics Match Prediction

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have no doubt gotten off to a disappointing start, considering the quality of the players on the team. However, once they get going, it is going to be difficult to stop them. With LeBron expected to make a return for the game on Friday, it looks like the Lakers will take the win in this encounter.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Celtics game?

All NBA games will be streamed live on the official NBA app. The Lakers vs. Celtics game will also be nationally telecast on ESPN and locally on NBC Sports Boston and Spectrum SportsNet.

