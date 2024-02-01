LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for February 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics reignite their rivalry on TNT's Thursday night slate. It's the second and final matchup of the year between the teams that share 17 NBA championships apiece. The Celtics outplayed the Lakers in the reverse fixture at Crypto.com Arenaon Christmas Day.

The Celtics secured a 126-115 win behind Kristaps Porzingis' double-double. He had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Derrick White had 18 points and 11 assists to cover for just above-average games for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Anthony Davis was the Lakers' lone bright spot in that contest. He dropped a game-best 40 points and 13 rebounds on 15-of-26 shooting. The rest of the Lakers, including LeBron James, couldn't do much to prevent Boston's starters from getting their way.

LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics injuries for February 1

LA Lakers Injuries

The LA Lakers' injury report has four players. Cam Reddish (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are out for weeks. Meanwhile, LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) are questionable. AD missed the last game, so his status will be monitored closely.

Boston Celtics injuries

Akin to their Christmas Day matchup, the Celtics continue to have better fortunes in the injury department. Luke Kornet is the only injured player in the injury report with a hamstring issue. He's questionable to play on Thursday.

LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for February 1

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers' starting lineup and depth chart depends on LeBron James and Anthony Davis' availabilities. If they play, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will be in the backcourt, while Taurean Prince will likely play next to them in the frontcourt.

Jarred Vanderbilt will be the sixth man, with Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood also expected to play crucial minutes off the bench.

Here's the Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for February 1:

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Skylar Mays Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Dylan Windler Small forwards Taurean Prince Jarred Vanderbilt Maxwell Lewis Power forwards LeBron James Rui Hachimura Centers Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for February 1

The Celtics starters are healthy and available to play, so expect no changes there. Jrue Holiday will be the point guard, Derrick White will be the shooting guard, and Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will be the forwards, alongside center Kristaps Porzingis.

Al Horford, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard could play the most significant roles in the bench unit.

Here's the Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for February 1:

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison Shooting guards Derrick White Dalano Banton Small forwards Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Oshae Brissett Power forwards Jayson Tatum Al Horford Lamar Stevens Center Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics key matchups

The LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game was lopsided the last time the two teams faced. The Lakers seemingly didn't have a settled lineup. Meanwhile, everyone apart from Anthony Davis struggled. With more spacing available and some settled rotations and combinations, the Lakers have an encouraging chance of winning key matchups this time around.

The first is between Anthony Davis and Kristaps Porzingis. The two bigs have been sensational, but their roles are different. Porzingis can cause plenty of damage despite being a third option. Davis needs to ensure he's not letting the former All-Star have his way on offense and Porzingis needs to do the same.

The other is between Jarred Vanderbilt and Jayson Tatum. Vanderbilt has been in solid form for the Lakers of late. He's finding his burst and athleticism back, which is helping him in his defensive assignments. Holding off Tatum from having a stellar game could be decisive. Winning that matchup for Tatum could do a world of good for his confidence and potentially decide the game's fate way early.

The final matchup is between the Lakers guard and Celtics guards. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are no match for Jrue Holiday and Derrick White's defensive versatility, but they can be a handful to deal with if they strike the right chords on offense. White and Holiday's tasks would be to ensure neither Russell nor Reaves get too comfortable early.

