LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 10th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The LA Lakers face off against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Saturday night's marquee 2020-21 NBA matchup. The Nets won the last time the two teams clashed this season.

The LA Lakers haven't been in the best of form post the All-Star break. They have had just seven wins in 13 games during this stretch. The LA Lakers were already reeling without the injured Anthony Davis when they lost LeBron James to a long-term injury leading to their poor run.

In their previous game, the shorthanded LA Lakers lost to the Miami Heat 104-110. Considering the likes of Kyle Kuzma (injury) and Talen Horton-Tucker (suspension) were ruled out, the Purple and Gold put up a decent fight. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stepped up in the absence of key players and scored a season-high 28 points on the night.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, have been one of the best teams in the league post the All-Star break. They have had a stellar 11-3 record since then and were also boosted by the return of Kevin Durant in the last game. KD had been out of action since the 13th of February because of a hamstring injury.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 139-111 in their last outing, thanks to Kyrie Irving's 24-point and Aldridge's 22-point outing. Durant started off the bench in that game, scoring 17 points and shooting at 100% from the field.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets - Injury Report

LA Lakers

Anthony Davis (left) and LeBron James (right) are ruled out due to long-term injuries.

The LA Lakers will be without Anthony Davis (calf strain) and LeBron James (ankle) for this game as both players are currently recovering from long-term injuries. The former, though, could make his return as soon as Thursday, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma missed the last game due to a calf strain and is the only LA Lakers player listed as day to day.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out James Harden (hamstring) and Tyler Johnson (knee) for this game. The former is set to be re-evaluated in a week, while there is no timetable set for Johnson's return.

Meanwhile, Landry Shamet (ankle) is also mentioned in their injury report but is listed as day to day. He could make his return against the LA Lakers after missing the last game, though.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets - Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers might make one change to their starting lineup from the last game, depending on Kyle Kuzma's availability.

If he does make his return, they would likely bench Wesley Mathews. Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Markieff Morris and Andre Drummond should likely retain their spots.

From the reserves, Montrezl Harrell, Ben McLemore, Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench for the LA Lakers.

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant returned to the Brooklyn Nets lineup in the last game.

The Brooklyn Nets will likely make a small change to their lineup as well. Kevin Durant, who started from the bench in the last game, could be back amongst the starters against the LA Lakers.

In that case, Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown could start as the two guards against the LA Lakers, while Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge would be deployed on the frontcourt.

From the reserves, the likes of Blake Griffin, Jeff Green and Nicolas Claxton will likely play most of the rotation minutes for the Brooklyn Nets against the Lakers.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets - Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Markieff Morris | Center- Andre Drummond.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Bruce Brown | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center- LaMarcus Aldridge.