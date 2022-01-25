LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will face the fierce Brooklyn Nets for the second time in the ongoing NBA season on Tuesday. Their previous game, held on Christmas day, saw the Nets overpower the Lakers to win the game 122-115. However, this time around, things may go differently.

The purple-and-gold have arguably struggled for the whole season so far. Their record of 23 wins and 24 losses is proof of their inability to perform consistently. Of the last seven games the Lakers played, they lost five of them. The eighth-seeded team is weak on both offense and defense.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, although defensively weak, is blessed offensively. Their roster boasts three of the best attackers in the entire league. The versatility of their offense lies in the perfect amalgamation of slashers and outside shooters. Moreover, their big 3 - Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden - are capable of slashing and shooting.

During the upcoming game, however, Brooklyn will be at a disadvantage. Both Kyrie and KD are officially sidelined. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis will most likely return for the Lakers after a long hiatus.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers have finally upgraded AD to probable status after he missed 17 straight games due to an MCL sprain. With his return, Frank Vogel's squad will be better equipped in the paint. There is no denying the kind of scoring and defensive abilities he brings to the table. He will be essential in his team's bid to win against the East's second seed.

Kendrick Nunn, who is yet to debut this season, will not return to the court on January 25th.

Player Name Status Reason Anthony Davis Probable MCL Kendrick Nunn Out Right knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets will go to battle on Tuesday without two of their best attackers. Irving, who immediately established himself as the second best scorer on the team, is ineligible to play all home games. This will continue until he finally accepts to receive the covid vaccination.

Durant, who is recovering from an MCL sprain, will also remain sidelined amongst others.

Player Name Status Reason Kevin Durant Out MCL Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Paul Millsap Out Personal Reasons Joe Harris Out Ankle Nick Claxton Questionable Hamstring

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook, who scored 24 points in the last game, will start as the team's primary point guard. Avery Bradley will join him on the backcourt as the starting shooting guard.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, who is averaging 29 points per game, will start as the small forward. Davis will play alongside LeBron and Trevor Ariza on the frontcourt.

Brooklyn Nets

With Irving ineligible to play any home games, Steve Nash will probably play DeAndre' Bembry as the primary shooting guard. Harden will undoutedly play alongside Bembry on the backcourt.

Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards and LaMarcus Aldridge will all start on the frontcourt. While Mills is the best ranged shooter in Brooklyn, his scoring output is nowhere near Durant's. The Nets will need their starters and bench to work extra hard to not lose the upcoming game.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Anthony Davis.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - DeAndre' Bembry | Small Forward - Patty Mills | Power Forward - Kessler Edwards | Center - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Edited by Arnav