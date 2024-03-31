The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets round off their season series at Barclays Center on Sunday. The Nets stunned the Lakers 130-112 when the teams last faced off on Jan. 19 in LA. LeBron James and Co. held a decent advantage in the first half, with a six-point lead.

But the Nets drastically flipped the game in the final 24 minutes as the Lakers were outscored 68-44. The Lakers were struggling then to find momentum, but that seems to have changed since February. They are coming off a 5-1 run, too.

However, the Nets have also put together a solid stretch with three consecutive wins. LA might be slightly favored to win, but it could be a close game, especially with Brooklyn boasting homecourt advantage.

LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for Mar. 31

The Lakers and Nets have dealt with several injuries this season, seeing both teams struggle. It hindered the Lakers more since they came into the year as one of the title contenders, and the Nets were mostly going to be in a rebuild.

The injury situation hasn't changed much for either team. Here's a look at the injury reports:

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Left knee hyperextension Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Lumbar disc surgery LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right midfoot sprain Gabe Vincent Questionable Left knee surgery Christian Wood Out Left knee surgery

Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Nets have five players on their injury report. Cameron Johnson (toe) is questionable, while Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) is probable. Keita Bates-Diop (tibia), Ben Simmons (back) and Dariq Whitehead (shin) are ruled out.

Player Status Injury Keita Bates-Diop Out Right tibia stress fracture Cameron Johnson Questionable Left big toe sprain Ben Simmons Out Left lower back nerve impingement Dennis Smith Jr. Probable Right hip, synovitis Dariq Whitehead Out Left shin, stress reaction

LA Lakers get massive boost as Gabe Vincent nears return

The Lakers will get one of their long-term absentees back on Sunday night against the Nets. 2023 NBA Finalist Gabe Vincent will likely return after playing only five games this year. Vincent was one of the team's key acquisitions in the offseason. He was viewed as a minor upgrade on Dennis Schroder.

Vincent's 3-point shooting, ability to defend shifty quick guards and utility as a secondary-ball handler and playmaker were expected to provide Lakers depth in several areas.

However, a lingering knee injury limited his performance and kept him out for almost the entire year.

Vincent could have been handy against the Sacramento Kings backcourt that torched LA in their four matchups and against the defending champions Denver Nuggets as a primary option to guard Jamal Murray.

Nevertheless, he's nearing his return, and the Lakers will hope he can stay healthy ahead of the postseason. LA is ninth in the West with a 41-33 record and trying to make a push to finish as a top six seed or earn the seventh best record, giving it homecourt for the play-in tournament and two chances at playoffs qualification.