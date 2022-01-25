LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will head to the Barclays Center for a blockbuster encounter against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

The two heavyweights previously met on Christmas day. The Nets reigned supreme on that occasion, courtesy of a brilliant performance from James Harden, who recorded a 36 point triple-double. Patty Mills also chipped in with 34 points as the Nets defeated the Purple and Gold by a 122-115 scoreline.

The LA Lakers come into this game after yet another disappointing loss to the Miami Heat. Despite good performances from LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers once again lacked defensive strength. They were outplayed by Jimmy Butler, who walked out of the game with a triple-double. He scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and 12 assists. The win sent them to the first position in the East.

The Brooklyn Nets also suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills combined to score 51 points, however, and a strong response from the young Wolves team meant the Nets would lose the game by a 125-136 scoreline.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 25, 8:30 PM ET [Wednesday, January 26, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have been one of the most underperforming teams in the NBA this season. Despite having all the firepower, the team has underplayed its expectations and is sitting eighth in the West.

They have received a lot of criticism from the media for their performances this season. However, the players and the coaches believe that they are capable of turning things around.

With reports of Anthony Davis' return, the Lakers will be a lot more positive heading into this game. They have had a lot of defensive lapses and his return will certainly help them get better on that end.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James has been one of the best players in the league this season. Despite entering Year 19, the King has not slowed down and thrives under all circumstances. He is averaging 29.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 6.3 APG in 35 games. James has also most definitely sealed his eighteenth All-Star Games spot. Before going into the All-Star break, he will be hoping to help the Lakers get back their consistency and carry their season strongly from there on.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Avery Bradley, F - LeBron James, F - Anthony Davis, C - Dwight Howard

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have had a lot of injuries and setbacks this season. However, they have fought their way through all of that and find themselves in third spot in the East. Although their form has not been convincing enough in recent weeks, Kyrie Irving's performances have certainly been great news for the franchise.

He will still only feature as a part-time player and does not intend to get vaccinated anytime soon. Despite all of that, the Nets have a talented roster capable enough to deliver when it matters. They will be hoping for all of their other stars to be at their best in this game and lead the team to a second consecutive win over Purple and Gold this season.

Key Player - James Harden

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will both be indefinitely out for this big game against the Lakers. This leaves all the responsibility of the team on the shoulders of James Harden. The Beard has failed to deliver with consistency and that has cost the Nets in the past few weeks.

However, going up against the Lakers, Harden will be looking to exploit their defense and put on a show for the Nets. With doubts looming over his impact on the team, Harden will be hoping to put up another big game against the Lakers and once again silence his critics.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Patty Mills, F - Kessler Edwards, F - LaMarcus Aldridge, C - Day'Ron Sharpe

Lakers vs Nets Match Prediction

The Lakers and Nets played an enticing Christmas Day encounter last time. This game also has all the possibilities of being a close one. However, the Purple and Gold may have the upper hand as they are well-equipped and fully manned to get the better of the Nets team who will play without Irving and Durant.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Nets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Lakers and the Nets will nationally be telecast on TNT and locally on Yes Network and Spectrum SportsNet.

