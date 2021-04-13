LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will be on the road for their seventh straight contest as they face the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday.

The two teams have had their top players on the injury list for an extended period and have been relying on other performers to carry them through a difficult stretch in the season.

Miles Bridges has played admirably for the Charlotte Hornets as he continues to grow into a reliable scorer for the team. However, the players have generally taken turns to lead the squad in scoring, while three of their best scorers are out with injuries.

The same has been the case for the LA Lakers. Their scoring has been spread out amongst Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris and Andre Drummond. However, their efforts haven't resulted in wins all the time as they have won four games and lost four over their last eight outings.

Andre Drummond sees potential in the Lakers' deep bench as they prove that they can win games with or without LeBron James and Anthony Davis 😤 pic.twitter.com/hJiHdbC8a9 — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) April 11, 2021

LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Update

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have a number of players on their injury report for the Charlotte Hornets game.

Among them is Alfonzo McKinnie, who was entered into the league’s health and safety protocols on Monday. The 28-year-old forward was ruled out of the matchup with the New York Knicks and will miss a few other games in the next week or so.

LeBron James #23 leaves the floor next to teammate Anthony Davis #3

Anthony Davis has been dealing with Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain since Valentine’s Day. According to a report two days ago from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the eight-time All-Star could make a comeback in 10-to-14 days. He will be re-evaluated when the Purple and Gold return from their current road trip.

Wojnarowski added that LeBron James is right on schedule to make his return in three weeks. As expected, the team will take the necessary precautions to ensure that their best players are in tip-top shape before sending them back on the court.

Jared Dudley is out for the season after tearing his right MCL. The LA Lakers forward opted to undergo rehab rather than go through surgery.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets also have a number of their regular rotation players on the injury list.

Starting forward P.J. Washington is listed as probable for the LA Lakers game. He had an ankle sprain on Sunday versus the Atlanta Hawks but is expected to be available for Tuesday's matchup.

Gordon Hayward #20 dribbles past Joe Harris #12.

Gordon Hayward is dealing with a right foot sprain and will be out for at least four weeks from the time he was injured on April 2.

This was an unfortunate development for the Charlotte Hornets, who were already dealing with the absence of Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball. The 6-foot-6 guard will be re-evaluated in two weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured right wrist.

LaMelo Ball, whose right-handed cast keeps getting smaller and smaller every time I see it, working on his left-handed stuff before the game. #Hornets #AllFly pic.twitter.com/6mxY2l1O6H — Will Palaszczuk (@WilliePStyle) April 11, 2021

Malik Monk will miss the LA Lakers contest as he will be out for one more week due to an ankle sprain.

LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Davis’ prolonged absence has benefitted Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma, who have alternated playing the power forward position. However, with James sidelined as well, Kuzma has slid into the four-time MVP’s small forward position. Talen Horton-Tucker has also seen time at the 3 position as a reliever and as a starter.

McKinnie has barely played, which means his prolonged absence will not affect the Lakers’ rotation.

Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges #0 shoots the ball over Richaun Holmes #22.

Miles Bridges has taken over Hayward’s starting small forward position and will likely continue to do so until the former All-Star’s return. Cody and Caleb Martin will also take turns at the spot.

P.J. Washington has played as the team’s starting center in place of Bismack Biyombo and Cody Zeller, with Jalen McDaniels now at power forward.

Devonte' Graham has been the Charlotte Hornets’ starting point guard since Ball went down with an injury in mid-March. Brad Wanamaker has come off the bench as Graham’s reliever.

LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Markieff Morris l Center - Andre Drummond

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devonte Graham l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Miles Bridges l Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Center - P.J. Washington

