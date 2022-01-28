LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will continue their six-game road trip when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Friday, January 28th.

The Lakers are coming off a 105-87 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers to slip to below .500 on the season. Meanwhile, the Hornets produced a monster scoring performance in their 158-126 win against the Indiana Pacers.

This is the final installment of the season series between the Lakers and the Hornets. With the Lakers winning the first game, Charlotte, on a two-game winning streak, will look to level the series at home.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, January 28th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, January 29th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

LA Lakers Preview

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers

The only bright spark in the Lakers' loss in their last game was the performance of Anthony Davis.

He was his former self on the night, as he took the battle to Joel Embiid. Registering 31 points and 12 rebounds in the outing, Davis also played a huge role at the defensive end, making four blocks and two steals.

Other than Davis' performance, the Lakers were plagued by poor three-point shooting and turnovers. With Russell Westbrook accounting for six of the Lakers' 17 turnovers, the rest of the team struggled to function as a unit.

A glaring absence in the game was LeBron James, who sat out because of knee soreness. The Lakers will look forward to his potential return on Friday night.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis scores off of a dunk.

A key player for the LA Lakers in their back-to-back matchups could be Anthony Davis, who recently made his return from injury. After a soft outing of eight points in his first game back, the Lakers big man rose to the occasion against one of the best big men in the league on Thursday.

Davis looked extremely comfortable on the floor against the 76ers. Getting to his spots and knocking down mid-range shots, Davis also locked down Embiid on many plays at the defensive end. Making use of his quickness and athleticism to get two blocks on the Cameroonian, Davis showed he should still be in the conversation of a top-ten player in the league.

The 28-year old could play a key role as an offensive presence and defensive anchor against Charlotte. Facing up against a solid big man in Mason Plumlee, Davis will have to establish himself down low to open up opportunities for the Lakers.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Stanley Johnson | F - LeBron James | C - Anthony Davis.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets head home after a monster scoring outing in Indiana. While registering the highest scoring game of the season, Charlotte caught fire with tremendous performances across the board.

Kelly Oubre Jr. lead the way with 39 points, while the trio of Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball recorded 20+ points apiece.

Bleacher Report



39 Pts

10/15 3PM

12/18 FG Kelly Oubre Jr. went OFF tonight39 Pts10/15 3PM12/18 FG Kelly Oubre Jr. went OFF tonight🔥39 Pts10/15 3PM12/18 FG https://t.co/8rT6KbrGCh

Charlotte started the game with a deficit in the first quarter. However, the fireworks display over the next three quarters saw them record 38 points in the second and 40+ in the third and fourth.

The Charlotte Hornets will be in good spirits as they head home. However, in the potential absence of Gordon Hayward and Jaden McDaniels, the Hornets will need to make adjustments to continue their winning streak.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball celebrates a three-pointer.

A key player for the Charlotte Hornets in their home game on Friday could be LaMelo Ball. Coming off a triple-double outing of 29 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists, Ball put his talents on display as he led the Hornets to a win.

Ballislife.com



The other 3: Magic, LeBron & Luka

LaMelo Ball (29 PTS, 13 AST, 10 REB) put on a show and became the 4th player in NBA history to record 5 triple-doubles at age 20! The other 3: Magic, LeBron & Lukahttps://t.co/ZrPz4UF637

Ball has been one of the most exciting young players this season. With his eccentric personality and flashy style of play, he has helped Charlotte become a playoff contender this season.

Heading into the matchup on Friday, Ball could be key in establishing Charlotte's offensive rhythm. The gifted scorer will have to get players such as Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges open looks.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - PJ Washington | C - Mason Plumlee.

Lakers vs Hornets Match Prediction

Friday night's marquee matchup could see the LA Lakers emerge winners in Charlotte. That is largely because of the availability of LeBron James for the Lakers.

While the Hornets will enjoy home-court advantage and will have most key players available, James' availability could shift the tide in the Lakers' favor.

With Davis also in form, the Lakers will hope their big man to bring his A-game in this outing to enjoy a win on the road. However, the fatigue due to a back-to-back could work against the Lakers, something the Hornets would be aware of.

Where to watch Lakers vs Hornets game?

The LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM.

