LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets starting lineups and depth charts for February 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers and Charlotte Hornets face off for the second and final time this season on Monday night at Spectrum Center. The Lakers trounced the Hornets 133-112 when the teams first met this season at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 28. Not much has changed for either team from when the last squared off.

The Lakers were above .500 then and are a game above .500 ahead of Monday's game. Meanwhile, the Hornets were reeling among the lottery teams and have only grabbed three wins since then.

The Lakers have rediscovered their rhythm of late, though. LA has won five of its last eight games. The Hornets, meanwhile, have lost seven consecutive games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets injuries for February 5

LA Lakers Injuries

The Lakers have five players on their injury report. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable with Achilles/hip spasm and ankle injuries, respectively. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee surgery) are out.

Charlotte Hornets Injuries

The Hornets have six players on their injury report. Gordon Hayward (calf), Cody Martin (knee), Frank Nitlikina (hip), LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (back) are day-to-day. Kyle Lowry (not with team) is out.

LA Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts February 5

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers made a tweak to their lineup in the last game by replacing Taurean Prince with Rui Hachimura. D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be the other four starters.

Christian Wood, Max Christie, Jaxson Hayes and Prince could play heavy minutes in the rotation. Here's the Lakers starting lineup and depth chart:

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Skylar Mays Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Dylan Windler Small forwards LeBron James Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Christian Wood Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Collin Castleton

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

The Hornets could stick to the same starting lineup and rotation from the last game if their injured starters, LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, are out. Bryce McGowens, Ish Smith, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller and Nick Richards were the starters in the last game.

PJ Washington, Nick Smith Jr. and JT Thor could play heavy minutes off the bench. Here's the Hornets' starting lineup and depth chart:

Point guards Bryce McGowens Nick Smith Jr. Frank Ntilikina* Shooting guards Ish Smith Cody Martin* Small forwards Brandon Miller Leaky Black Power forwards Miles Bridges PJ Washington Centers Nick Richards Nathan Mensah JT Thor

LA Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets key matchups

The Lakers enter Monday's game as the overwhelming favorites. However, LA is unpredictable, especially against teams under .500. The Hornets could have a window to cause an upset in this game if the player battles are won. The key matchups will determine if the Hornets can prevail against the odds or not.

The first one is between the Hornets and Lakers frontcourt. The LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis frontline is arguably the most versatile and lengthy frontcourt in the league. The Lakers have looked lethal with this lineup. However, if Bradon Miller, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards manage to hold their own, it could make this a close game.

Another battle is between the Hornets' defense and D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves. The backcourt duo's resurgence lately has been critical to the Lakers' fortunes turning around slightly. Their impact could be decisive.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!