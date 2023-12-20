LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips and predictions | Dec. 20, 2023

The LA Lakers head to the United Center to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Bulls have many players who could suit up for the Purple and Gold for the rest of the season. The two sides have been involved in trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso.

Hence, their midweek matchup comes with a lot of narrative. On the season front, LA has been in a spot of bother with a 1-3 record after their In-Season Tournament win. The Bulls, meanwhile, have rediscovered their mojo, winning two of their last three games.

Despite LaVine being out with an injury, the likes of Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and DeRozan have stepped up to deliver for Chicago, who has looked like a different team in the last few games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA, meanwhile, has had injury issues again after the IST, with players popping in and out of the squad. After their close loss to the NY Knicks, the Lakers begin a challenging slate of road games, with Windy City being their first stop.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: LA Lakers (15-12) vs Chicago Bulls (11-17)

Date and time: Dec. 20, 2023; 8 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Bulls are one of the teams that have a lot of catching up to do despite their recent wins. They are 11-17 and yet to break into the top-10 in the East.

They don't have one of their major shooters, but the rest of the team has been holding their own to help notch up a few wins. Defensively, they are still a poor outfit, and their 3-and-D is yet to do better. But they have benefited from White and Caruso's aggressive play, while DeRozan continues to be their midrange sniper.

The Lakers, meanwhile, need a win. They are slipping rungs with every loss, and the eighth place is not a safe space in the West.

Injuries and inconsistency have been major factors in their recent losses. Much depends on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves if they intend to walk away with a win.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups

While the Lakers have listed James and Davis as questionable, chances are that both players will suit up for the clash and begin their road trip on a winning note. D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, Cam Reddish and Anthony Davis might be the probable starters for LA.

Expect the Bulls to go with the same lineup as in their last game. Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic should be the starting five for the hosts.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

For the Lakers, Davis comes into the matchup with an o/u of 28.5. He's -110 over and +100 under. James is 25.6/26.5 with -115 over and -125 under. The Bulls have DeRozan at 22.5 (-110 over and -113 under).

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Going by their recent record, the Bulls are the favorites. They are doing better in offense and rebounding departments. Their defense has shored up, as have their pace.

However, the Lakers' defense is still a threat and is their best chance of beating the Bulls. Their road record might be against them, but this even-steven contest might see LA edge out Chicago. Chalk up a close win for LA.