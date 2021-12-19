LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two historic franchises in the NBA, the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls, are gearing up for an enticing contest at the United Center in Chicago.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently find themselves sixth in the Western Conference with a 16-14 record, having won three of their last four games against the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic. LeBron James continues to be their star man as King James is currently averaging over 25 points per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls, after a tremendous start to the season, have been ravaged by the unavailability of their superstars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. With that said, they are sitting as the second seed in the Eastern Conference and will be hoping to get their season back on track after their last two games were postponed.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers will need their star man LeBron James to come up with the goods once again

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been ruled out of the game after injuring his knee against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis is set to be re-evaluated in four weeks' time. Meanwhile, veteran Trevor Ariza could potentially make his season debut against the Bulls as he is listed as questionable for the game.

Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reeves and Kendrick Nunn are all unavailable for the game after testing positive and entering health and safety protocols.

Player Status Reason Anthony Davis Out Knee Trevor Ariza Questionable Ankle Malik Monk Out Covid-19 Avery Bradley Out Covid-19 Talen Horton-Tucker Out Covid-19 Austin Reeves Out Covid-19 Dwight Howard Out Covid-19

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Chicago Bulls superstar Zach LaVine

Superstar Zach LaVine will be a big miss for the Chicago Bulls as he enters health and safety protocols and will be unavailable for the game. Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr., and Alize Johnson are all unavailable to Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls. However, they will have the services of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

Player Status Reason Zach LaVine Out Covid-19 Derrick Jones Jr. Out Covid-19 Alize Johnson Out Covid-19 Troy Brown Jr. Out Covid-19 Ayo Dosunmu Out Covid-19

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Wayne Ellington are all set to man the backcourt for the Lakers, with LeBron James and Kent Bazemore set to start on the frontcourt. With Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard out, expect DeAndre Jordan to continue starting as the big man for the LA Lakers.

Chicago Bulls

With Zach LaVine out, the onus will be on Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to handle the backcourt duties for the Bulls. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan are expected to man the frontcourt with big man Nikola Vucevic set to start as center.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls DeMar is available to play vs. the Lakers.



"It was a boring 10 days... physically, conditioning wise I feel like I'll be fine." DeMar is available to play vs. the Lakers."It was a boring 10 days... physically, conditioning wise I feel like I'll be fine."

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook; Shooting Guard - Wayne Ellington; Small Forward - Kent Bazemore; Power Forward - LeBron James; Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard - Alex Caruso; Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward - Javonte Green; Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Arnav Kholkar