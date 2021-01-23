LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 23rd, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will aim to extend their perfect away record when they face off against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in the NBA.

The LA Lakers won their first matchup of the season against the Bulls earlier in the month 117-115. LeBron James and co will have their eyes set on securing another win on the road to improve their season record to 13-4.

In their last outing, the LA Lakers returned to winning ways with a resounding victory over the mighty Milwaukee Bucks 113-106. LeBron James schooled the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with a game-high 34 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds for the win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had the hot hand, as he dropped 23 points in 27 minutes for his game night. As a team, the LA Lakers buried Milwaukee from the three-point line, making 19 threes on 51% accuracy from the floor.

Maintaining a perfect record on the road after last night’s win over the Bucks is our #ULTRAMoment. @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/jiaShG7Z66 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have turned things around and enter this contest on a three-game winning streak. In their last outing, the Chicago Bulls defeated the New Orleans Hornets 123-110.

Zach LaVine has been firing on all cylinders this campaign and is showing no sign of slowing down. He led the Bulls' effort with a team-high 25 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds. As a result, the Chicago Bulls are now tied for the ninth-best record in the East and could break into the top eight teams with a win on Saturday.

LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls Injury updates

The LA Lakers have listed their top duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls. That said, there is a high probability that they will suit up before the game and feature in the starting lineup.

James and Davis have played through the pain so far this season to give their side an edge by maintaining a winning record.

Lakers injury report vs. Bulls:



Kostas Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and Jared Dudley (right calf soreness) are out



LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is questionable



Anthony Davis (right ankle sprain) is probable — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) January 22, 2021

Jared Dudley (calf) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (knee) have been ruled out for Saturday night's game.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls' coaching staff are monitoring Adam Mokoka and Wendell Carter Jr. on a day-to-day basis. Their participation will be a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls Predicted Line-ups

The LA Lakers may feature Kyle Kuzma at the small forward position if LeBron James decides to rest for this game. Although, as mentioned before, there is a high probability that both James and Anthony Davis could decide to return to the floor ahead of the game.

The rest of the cast that has got the LA Lakers remarkable success thus far will resume their roles. Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell Pope will have their hands full as they attempt to contain a red-hot Zach LaVine in the backcourt. Marc Gasol is expected to start as the primary Center for the men in purple and gold.

The Chicago Bulls don't have any major concerns about their starting five and should roll out with the same lineup from their previous matchup. The dynamic duo of Coby White and Zach LaVine will battle it out with the Lakers in the backcourt.

Patrick Williams and Lauri Markkanen will feature as the two forwards, and Daniel Gafford will come in at the Center position for the Bulls.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers walks on to the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors on Martin Luther King Day.

LA:

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Members of the Chicago Bulls wearing shirts honoring Martin Luther King Jr. day stand during the National Anthem before a game against the Houston Rockets.

Chicago:

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Patrick Williams, F Lauri Markkanen, C Daniel Gafford