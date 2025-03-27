LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.27 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers continue their four-game road trip with a stop in Chicago on Thursday evening to face the play-in-chasing Bulls at the United Center. The Lakers were on the wrong end of things when the two met last weekend, suffering a 146-115 defeat at home.

Josh Giddey was the difference maker for the Bulls on the night, delivering a dreamy performance against the Lakers. Everything he touched turned to gold as he became the first player to record a stat line of 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and eight steals. Coby White scored a team-high 36 points, and rookie forward Matas Buzelis added 31 points.

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic led the team with 34 points, six assists and eight rebounds. Austin Reaves had 25 points, five assists and two rebounds, while LeBron James, who returned to the lineup after a brief layoff due to injury, posted 17 points, four assists, and six rebounds.

Not much has changed since then, as the Bulls went on to beat the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets 129-119 in the following game. Meanwhile, the Lakers suffered a 118-106 defeat against the Magic before getting back to winning ways with a 120-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.27

LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.27

For the Lakers, having a clean bill of health for the first time in a while is a real positive, especially considering how results panned out in the last few weeks without LeBron James and Rui Hachimura.

Both players have recovered and their minutes will be closely monitored during this crucial regular season stretch. However, Maxi Kleber continues to remain on the sidelines with a foot injury. He thought to be making positive inroads towards a recovery.

JJ Redick will most likely opt for the same lineup he’s been using recently, meaning Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves will suit up.

Point Guard Luka Doncic Shake Milton Bronny James Shooting Guard Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Jordan Goodwin Small Forward Rui Hachimura Jarred Vanderbilt Cam Reddish Power Forward LeBron James Dalton Knecht Markieff Morris Dorian Finney-Smith Center Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Alex Len Trey Jemison III

Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Bulls, meanwhile, could be without a trio of players, as Josh Giddey (forearm), Nikola Vucevic (back), and Lonzo Ball (wrist) are all currently doubtful for the contest.

Coby White is listed as probable with a toe injury, while Tre Jones remains out with a foot injury.

Barring any last-minute changes, the likes of Matas Buzelis, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, and Josh Giddey will be in the starting lineup.

Point Guard Josh Giddey Jevon Carter Jahmir Young Shooting Guard Coby White Dalen Terry Talen Horton-Tucker Small Forward Kevin Huerter Julian Phillips

Power Forward Matas Buzelis Patrick Williams Center Nikola Vucevic Zach Collins Jalen Smith

What to expect from LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

As the season starts to wind down, just 10 games are remaining in the regular season. Both teams know that winning is vital during the stretch.

For the Lakers, a win here would draw them closer to the third seed and they will be going all out for it. Meanwhile, the Bulls are ranked 9th in the East, one game ahead of the Miami Heat, who hold the last play-in spot. A couple of wins in the upcoming games would surely be a huge boost.

