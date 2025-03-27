LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 27, 2025

The LA Lakers finally snapped their three-game losing streak when they propped up a narrow 120-119 win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. LeBron James' game awareness and timely reaction to put back a wobbly floater saw the Purple and Gold clinch a thriller.

Now, they will look for payback when they take on the resurgent Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday. This will be their penultimate back-to-back with their final set to be played on Apr. 3 and 4. The focus, though, will be on LA's paltry defense that had the likes of Matas Buzelis, Coby White, and Josh Giddey score effortlessly.

The good news for LA is the momentum that's back after the win against the Pacers. With ten games left in the regular season, the Lakers will look to prop up as many wins as possible to consolidate the No. 4 seed. The Bulls come into the contest with three wins on the bounce, and two of them are against the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the West.

At the time of writing, the Bulls look to be a lock to make the play-in with a 32-30 record and ninth in the East. They are three wins behind the eighth-placed Orlando Magic.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Lakers vs Bulls matchup tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on SportsNet LA and CHSN. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers -3.5 o237.5 (-110) -165 Chicago Bulls +3.5 u237.5 (-110) +135

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Preview

All eyes will be on LA's defense after what happened between these two teams the last time they met. The small ball lineup was exposed by Chicago's players, who put their levers to good use. The hosts are placed sixth in scoring offense, averaging 117.3 points and 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

They are 15th in the league field goal offense (46.7%) and 10th in three-point offense, averaging 36.7 from beyond the arc. The Lakers are 19th in scoring offense, averaging 112.8 points per game and 112.9 points per 100 possessions. The side is ninth in field goal offense, making 47.9% of their shots from the field, and 17th in downtown offense, nailing 36.1% of their 3s.

The Lakers are 11th in scoring defense, allowing 112.1 points per game and 111.1 points per 100 possessions. Chicago has been torrid on that end with a 28th-placed 119.7 points per game.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups

Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) is ruled out for the matchup. If the Lakers ramp up the playing time for LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, expect the duo to start again with JJ Redick deploying the same starters as on Wednesday.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder surgery) and Tre Jones (left midfoot sprain) are sidelined. Josh Giddey (right forearm), Nikola Vucevic (right midback strain) are questionable, while Coby White (right toe sesamoiditis) is listed as probable.

Position Player PG Josh Giddey SG Coby White SF Kevin Huerter PF Matas Buzelis C Nikola Vucevic

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Nikola Vucevic is one of the names to watch out for as he comes in with an o/u of -110/-120 on points and rebounds. Josh Giddey is -105/-106 on points and assists. Keep an eye out for LeBron James for the Lakers as the forward comes in with an o/u of -120/-120 on points and rebounds.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction

The LA Lakers will look to make defensive adjustments when they play the surging Bulls. With James and Hachimura finding their groove, expect LA to do a better job on both ends of the floor. Take another Lakers win as they build another streak.

