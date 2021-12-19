LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Following a lopsided loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the LA Lakers will hope to bounce back with a win against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Although undermanned due to COVID-19 protocols, the LA Lakers should still have enough firepower after their disappointing loss to the Timberwolves. They’ll have to bring in more effort against Chicago with Anthony Davis set to miss at least four weeks due to an MCL sprain in his knee.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks, the Lakers announced. Breaking: Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks, the Lakers announced. https://t.co/9nav3W90R7

Against the Timberwolves, who also didn’t have Anthony Edwards, the LA Lakers should have been more competitive. It was one of those games where their utter lack of focus and hustle was evident right after tip-off. They’re going to struggle badly against the Chicago Bulls if they show the same attitude and approach.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls will finally take to court after the cancelation of their last two games due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They will come into the game against the LA Lakers, having DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green and Coby White missing due to the virus protocols. Nevertheless, Chicago are decidedly healthier than the Lakers.

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 19th; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, December 30th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have lost several games already due to a lack of effort on both sides of the ball. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The LA Lakers went into the game against the Timberwolves almost determined to prove that being undermanned was the perfect excuse to play without effort. Their lack of hustle and aggression was so blatant that even Richard Jefferson, now a basketball TV analyst, egged LeBron James to attack against the Timberwolves.

As a unit, the Lakers had 1 offensive rebound to the Timberwolves’ 15. Superstars Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony had only one offensive rebound among themselves. The unheralded Jarred Vanderbilt had eight by himself.

From start to finish, the LA Lakers were just lethargic. They simply could not afford the same lackadaisical display against the well-rested Chicago Bulls, who should be raring to play after a long layoff.

Key Player - LeBron James

For the first time this season, the soon to be 37 LeBron James showed his age. The four-time MVP still finished with a double double of 18 points, ten rebounds and five assists. After unreal highlights in the last few games, he just didn’t have the legs to lead the LA Lakers against the Timberwolves.

The LA Lakers are playing with fire, forcing LeBron James to play far too many minutes just to stay above water this season. James is mostly inhuman with his athleticism and skills. However, they simply can’t lean too much on the 19-year vet, particularly just a quarter into their campaign.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo With Anthony Davis sidelined, the Lakers may rely on a heavy dose of LeBron James.



The Lakers have outscored their opponents by 27 points when LeBron James is on the court without Anthony Davis this season, which is better than when they have shared the court. With Anthony Davis sidelined, the Lakers may rely on a heavy dose of LeBron James.The Lakers have outscored their opponents by 27 points when LeBron James is on the court without Anthony Davis this season, which is better than when they have shared the court. https://t.co/jLOHS5Kg2W

Even with peak Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, it’s almost horrifying to think that the Lakers still have to rely so much on the aging LeBron James.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Wayne Ellington | F - Kent Bazemore | F - LeBron James | C - DeAndre Jordan.

Chicago Bulls Preview

DeMar DeRozan will be back in action for the Chicago Bulls against the LA Lakers. [Photo: NBA.com]

Unlike the LA Lakers, the Chicago Bulls have shown grit and resilience when adversity battered them the last few weeks. At one point, they held the second-best record in the East despite five players under the league's health and safety protocols. They still would have gamely fought on had the NBA not canceled their games against the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.

Despite getting DeMar DeRozan back, the Chicago Bulls will still lack their usual firepower. Zach LaVine, Dosunmu Ayo and several others are still on their injury list. Having a healthier roster to pair up with their usual determination would certainly help their campaign.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, and Coby White are available to play Sunday vs. the Lakers. DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, and Coby White are available to play Sunday vs. the Lakers. https://t.co/HNXdTnrNSB

The Chicago Bulls, despite being plagued by injuries and protocols, are still eighth in the league in net rating. Their defense has to be commended for giving the team a chance to win even when some of their best players have been sidelined.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is averaging a team-best 26.4 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is a big reason why the Chicago Bulls are looking good to end their long playoff drought. The former All-Star gives the Bulls a legitimate scoring threat alongside Zach LaVine.

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan: "I felt completely fine. That was the crazy thing, sitting here physically fine...Only symptom I had was boredom, honestly." DeMar DeRozan: "I felt completely fine. That was the crazy thing, sitting here physically fine...Only symptom I had was boredom, honestly."

DeRozan’s gaudy numbers are crucial as well. He has become the Chicago Bulls’ best option during the most critical points of games. The 11-year veteran brings poise and experience that no one on the roster can match. His ability to score, especially in the fourth quarter, has made the Chicago Bulls elite this season.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | F - Alex Caruso | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Lakers vs Bulls Match Prediction

The LA Lakers can sometimes be too chill and casual, which was what they were against the Chicago Bulls.

Even without Anthony Davis and the rest of the names on their injury list, they should be more competitive, though. They can learn a lesson or two from how the Bulls navigated around their depleted roster when hit with the same issues.

If the LA Lakers don’t show any pride and play with a sense of urgency, they could add another loss to their already flagging campaign.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Bulls game?

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup will be available via NBC Sports Chicago and Spectrum SportsNet.

