LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will continue their road trip as they head into their next matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on March 21st.

Coming off a 119-127 loss against the Washington Wizards, the LA Lakers found themselves at 30-41 on the season while also falling to the tenth spot in the West.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a 113-109 win against the Detroit Pistons. With their second consecutive win, the Cavaliers improved to 41-30 on the season while holding onto the sixth seed in the East.

Monday's game will be the final meeting of the season between the two sides. With LA emerging as winners in the first game, the Cavaliers will attempt to defend their homecourt to level the series and prevent a sweep.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, March 21st, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

LA Lakers Preview

Russell Westbrook attempts to finish through contact

Coming off yet another loss, the LA Lakers fell out of the ninth-seed after a defeat to Washington. Currently seeded tenth, Purple and Gold now face the possibility of falling out of Play-In contention at this point in the season.

The Lakers have only won three games since the All-Star break. With Anthony Davis still recovering from injury, the Lakers have looked like a team without motivation.

Their recent loss to the Wizards saw them leading for a large portion of the game. But a major turnaround was led by Kristpas Porzingis, who would dominate the fourth-quarter, resulting in a Washington win.

While there has been some positive news regarding Kendrick Nunn and Anthony Davis as they gear up to return, the Purple and Gold have missed every opportunity to establish themselves as a competitive side this season.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Stanley Johnson | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Darius Garland attempts a three-pointer for the Cavs.

Coming off their latest win against the Detroit Pistons, the Cavaliers have managed to develop a two-game winning streak to help them hold on to their playoff spot. With three wins in their last five outings, Cleveland have managed to stay consistent even without a key player in Jarrett Allen.

A large part of their recent success should be attributed to the performances of their young core, particularly Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Since moving into the center position to replace Allen, Mobley has been an impressive and reliable presence on the rebounding front for Cleveland.

His efforts on the boards have been complimented by the consistent scoring pressure put by Garland. The pair have had some solid performances in the last few games and have the potential to do so against the Lakers as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Lamar Stevens | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Evan Mobley

LA Lakers VS Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread LA Lakers 30-41 +210 Over 223.5 (-110) +6 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers 40-31 -255 Under 223.5 (-110) -6 (-110)

The Cavaliers have been favored to win this matchup against the Lakers primarily because of their recent form and homecourt advantage.

The Lakers have been completely out of sorts this season and with Anthony Davis out of the rotation due to injury, the side is also lacking in terms of size. Playing against a team such as Cleveland with tremendous depth in their big man rotation acts as a natural disadvantage towards LA.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

LA Lakers VS Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have only won three games since the All-Star Break. The Lakers rank 22nd in the league in defensive rebound percentage (71.5%). LeBron James is averaging 34.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in his last 10 outings.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 23-12 when playing at home. Darius Garland is averaging 26.1 points and 10.2 assists per game in his last 10 outings. Cleveland ranks 8th in the league in offensive rebound percentage (29.1%) in March.

Lakers vs Cavaliers Match Predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup against the LA Lakers should see the Cavs emerge as the victors.

Considering the form the Lakers have been in since the All-Star break, the side are in an extremely unfavorable position. While additionally factoring in their poor performances on the road and the lack of size on their roster, the Lakers will have very few opportunities to take the game to the sixth-seeded Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers will also enjoy homecourt advantage in this game. Although Jarrett Allen's absence has affected their performances as well, Evan Mobley has done a great job as a replacement center.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Cavaliers game?

The LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WTAM/WMMS/WNZN.

