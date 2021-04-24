LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers clash in an exciting Western Conference matchup to continue their two-game mini-series. Their first matchup of the two-game set was a thriller that went down to the wire. It was headlined as Anthony Davis' return game but the moment was spoiled for LA fans as Luka Doncic and Co. got the 115-110 win.

This is the third time these two teams are meeting this season. The LA Lakers won the first matchup while the Mavericks won the second. This game will be the tie-breaker for the regular-season series and we should expect another nail-biter.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have had injury problems all season. LeBron James is yet to return to NBA action. The team reported that he has resumed some on-court practice and should return in a week or two.

The most exciting news for LA fans this week was Anthony Davis' return in their last game against the Mavericks. Although he scored just 4 points on 2-10 shooting, he looked good on the floor and his calf didn't seem to bother him. Davis is playing on a minutes restriction as of now and will be slowly eased into game action.

"I didn't think about it one time tonight...Honestly, I just went out there and played...I never did a limit to any moves. Wasn't hesitant with anything, so that was a good sign for me," said Davis on his return.

Davis is listed as questionable for the game on Saturday along with Markieff Morris, who is dealing with ankle issues. Joining the list of questionable players is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is suffering from a lower back bruise. Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond are also listed under 'day-to-day' but are expected to play.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis left in the 3rd quarter of their previous game after suffering an ankle injury and did not return. He is listed as questionable for the upcoming game along with Maxi Kleber, who is suffering from back issues, as reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Rick Carlisle, on TNT just now, about KP’s injury: “He rolled his ankle. Not sure if his status. They’re taking a look at it right now. Hopefully it’s one of those things he can get a re-tape and get back out.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 23, 2021

Tyrell Terry has been out since mid-March for personal reasons.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Dennis Shroder will be the point guard for the LA Lakers as usual if he doesn't sit out. Alex Caruso is expected to be the starting shooting guard in case Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is sidelined.

Kyle Kuzma continues to be the small forward while Montrezl Harrell will be subbing in as the power forward if Markieff Morris and Anthony Davis don't lace up. Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond are questionable for the game and if neither suits up, Harell will be the center and Talen Horton-Tucker will be the power forward.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks line-up will be the usual one, with the exception of Willie Cauley-Stein replacing Kristaps Porzingis. Luka Doncic will be the starting point guard as usual and Josh Richardson will join him in the backcourt as the two-guard.

Dorian Finney-Smith will be the starting power forward if Maxi Kleber doesn't lace up. Finally, Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the starting small forward for this lineup.

JJ Redick has been great in his playing time with the Mavericks and the sharpshooter will continue to see increased minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Alex Caruso | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker | Center - Montrezl Harrell

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Willie Cauley-Stein

