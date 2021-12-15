LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers begin a three-game road trip with the American Airlines Center, their first stop to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
Head coach Frank Vogel should be delighted with how the LA Lakers have played with renewed energy and focus on defense in their recent games. Although their two-game winning streak was against the OKC Thunder and the Orlando Magic, they’re expecting to maintain their newfound zest on both ends of the floor.
Missing Anthony Davis for another game will hurt the LA Lakers, but they should still be the favorites against the Dallas Mavericks, who will miss Luka Doncic.
The Mavericks won for the first time this season without the Slovenian Magician. However, the win came against the Charlotte Hornets, who were without LaMelo Ball and Mason Plumlee. The victory should be a morale-booster against LeBron James and the LA Lakers.
A welcome sight in the Dallas Mavericks' last game was the play of Kristaps Porzingis. He played his first back-to-back games since coming back from a serious injury and led the Mavericks to the win. The Latvian superstar will play a key role, particularly if Anthony Davis does not suit up for the Lakers.
LA Lakers Injury Report
LeBron James continues to be listed as probable but is expected to play. Trevor Ariza (ankle) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) have been ruled out. Anthony Davis’ sore left knee could still keep him sidelined for a third straight game.
The LA Lakers' virus concerns just became bigger, with two more names placed under health and safety protocols. Dwight Howard and Malik Monk have been added to the list.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
Luka Doncic (ankle) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) will not play for the Mavericks against the LA Lakers. Sterling Brown is listed as questionable.
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks:
Predicted Lineups
LA Lakers
Austin Reaves could make his first start of the season as Monk and Horton-Tucker are both unavailable. He could start at small forward alongside LeBron James, who will move into the power forward spot.
Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley should resume their budding backcourt chemistry for the Lakers. Dwight Howard should get the nod to start at center if Anthony Davis is still sidelined.
Dallas Mavericks
Jalen Brunson takes over the playmaking duties without Luka Doncic. Reggie Bullock will play shooting guard. Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis will form the forward tandem for the Dallas Mavericks. Dwight Powell gets his customary center slot against the Lakers.
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks:
Staring 5s
LA Lakers
Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Austin Reaves | Power Forward - LeBron James | Center - Dwight Howard
Dallas Mavericks
Point Guard - Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell