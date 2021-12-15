LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers begin a three-game road trip with the American Airlines Center, their first stop to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Head coach Frank Vogel should be delighted with how the LA Lakers have played with renewed energy and focus on defense in their recent games. Although their two-game winning streak was against the OKC Thunder and the Orlando Magic, they’re expecting to maintain their newfound zest on both ends of the floor.

Missing Anthony Davis for another game will hurt the LA Lakers, but they should still be the favorites against the Dallas Mavericks, who will miss Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks won for the first time this season without the Slovenian Magician. However, the win came against the Charlotte Hornets, who were without LaMelo Ball and Mason Plumlee. The victory should be a morale-booster against LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

A welcome sight in the Dallas Mavericks' last game was the play of Kristaps Porzingis. He played his first back-to-back games since coming back from a serious injury and led the Mavericks to the win. The Latvian superstar will play a key role, particularly if Anthony Davis does not suit up for the Lakers.

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James continues to be listed as probable but is expected to play. Trevor Ariza (ankle) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) have been ruled out. Anthony Davis’ sore left knee could still keep him sidelined for a third straight game.

The LA Lakers' virus concerns just became bigger, with two more names placed under health and safety protocols. Dwight Howard and Malik Monk have been added to the list.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Dwight Howard and Malik Monk have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and are out against Dallas on Wednesday night.



As announced earlier today, Talen Horton-Tucker is also in protocols. Dwight Howard and Malik Monk have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and are out against Dallas on Wednesday night.As announced earlier today, Talen Horton-Tucker is also in protocols.

Player: Status: Reason: Ariza, Trevor Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Injury recovery Davis, Anthony Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Soreness James, LeBron Probable Injury/Illness - Rectus Abdominis; Strain Nunn, Kendrick Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Bone bruise Horton-Tucker, Talen Out Health and Safety Protocols Monk, Malik Out Health and Safety Protocols Howard, Dwight Out Health and Safety Protocols

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic (ankle) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) will not play for the Mavericks against the LA Lakers. Sterling Brown is listed as questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Brown, Sterling Questionable Personal Reasons Cauley-Stein, Willie Out Personal Reasons Doncic, Luka Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Soreness

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks:

Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have several names on the injury list heading into their game against the Dallas Mavericks. [Photo: Sporting News]

Austin Reaves could make his first start of the season as Monk and Horton-Tucker are both unavailable. He could start at small forward alongside LeBron James, who will move into the power forward spot.

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley should resume their budding backcourt chemistry for the Lakers. Dwight Howard should get the nod to start at center if Anthony Davis is still sidelined.

Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson takes over the playmaking duties without Luka Doncic. Reggie Bullock will play shooting guard. Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis will form the forward tandem for the Dallas Mavericks. Dwight Powell gets his customary center slot against the Lakers.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Kristaps Porzingis tonight:



24 Points

13 Rebounds

5 Blocks



Only 25 Minutes. 🔥 Kristaps Porzingis tonight:24 Points 13 Rebounds 5 BlocksOnly 25 Minutes. 🔥 https://t.co/4Fm1NGSNgh

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks:

Staring 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Austin Reaves | Power Forward - LeBron James | Center - Dwight Howard

Dallas Mavericks

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra