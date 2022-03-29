LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in a clash between two Western Conference teams with postseason aspirations.

The Lakers (31-43) have continued to hover below the .500 mark for the season, struggling for consistency and desperate for good results. They have lost seven of their last ten games. The Lakers are 11-25 on the road this season as they hope to build on their incredible win over the Cleveland Cavaliers a few nights ago.

Meanwhile, the hosts (46-29), as ever, will be dependent on Luka Doncic to get the job done, especially after trading Kristaps Porziņģis to the Washington Wizards. The Mavs will be keen to secure home court advantage as they seek to close the gap on fourth-place Golden State Warriors (48-28).

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers continue to be without superstar Anthony Davis, as he is nursing an ankle injury. Kendrick Nunn continues to be out with a knee injury. LeBron James and Dwight Howard are being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to ankle and hip injury respectively.

Player Status Reason Anthony Davis Out Ankle Kendrick Nunn Out Knee LeBron James Doubtful Ankle Dwight Howard Probable Hip

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavericks are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health. Sterling Brown is the only absentee, as he is out due after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Player Status Reason Sterling Brown Out COVID-19

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - March 29th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Dallas Mavericks 46-29 -760 U 219 -12.5 LA Lakers 31-43 +525 O 219 +12.5

The Mavericks are coming into this game as favorites due to the two teams' contrasting forms. With the visitors missing Davis and potentially King James, Dallas should have the firepower to get the job done.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

LA Lakers

LeBron James is averaging over 30 PPG. The Lakers are 11-25 on the road. The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis and possibly LeBron James too.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is averaging nearly 28 PPG. The Mavericks are 26-12 at home. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Click here to place a bet on Luka Doncic scoring over 30 points in this game.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Austin Reeves are all set to man the backcourt for the Lakers, with Wenyen Gabriel and Carmelo Anthony to start in the frontcourt. Dwight Howard should start at center.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards. Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward positions. Dwight Powell is likely to start as center.

Click here to register at Draft Kings SB to place your bet on the Mavericks vs Lakers game.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Austin Reeves; F - Wenyen Gabriel; F - Carmelo Anthony; C - Dwight Howard.

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Reggie Bullock | C - Dwight Powell.

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Los Angeles Lakers Dallas Mavericks 1 votes so far