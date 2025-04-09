LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2025

The LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Wednesday. LA is third in the West with a 48-31 record, while Dallas is 10th with a 38-41 record.

The two teams have played each other 176 times in the regular season, with the Lakers holding a 118-58 lead. This will be their third and final game this season with the series tied 1-1. They last played on Feb. 25 when LA won 107-99 behind LeBron James’ 27 points. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 35 points.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 9, at American Airlines Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on KFAA and Spectrum SportsNet. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Lakers (-180) vs. Mavericks (+150)

Spread: Lakers (-4) vs. Mavericks (+4)

Total (O/U): Lakers -110 (o227) vs. Mavericks -110 (u227)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Lakers will play the second leg of a back-to-back after enduring a 136-120 loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. LeBron James led the team with 28 points, while Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic had 24 and 23 points, respectively. The loss decreased the Lakers' lead for the third spot to just 1.0 game.

Wednesday’s game will hold more value as it will be the first time Doncic returns to Dallas after being traded away midseason. With the way things ended, the Slovenian superstar will look to prove a point to the management.

The Mavericks have lost two games on the trot to drop to the final play-in spot. While they can still move back up to the ninth spot, that’s the best they can do. They most recently lost 135-104 to the LA Clippers on Saturday. Anthony Davis led the team with 27 points.

If Doncic has a point to prove, so does Davis, who was sent the other way in the trade. The matchup would have been more enticing with Kyrie Irving in it but he has been ruled out for the season after an ACL tear.

No matter what, expect this to be an emotional game for Doncic in front of a crowd who are expected to root for him on Wednesday despite playing in the purple and gold of the Lakers.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Luka Doncic’s points total is set at 30.5. If there’s anything we know about Doncic it’s that he is highly competitive. Expect him to come out aggressive and score over 30.5 points.

Anthony Davis’ points total is set at 26.5. Expect Davis to have a field day in the paint as no one from the Lakers should be able to contain him. Bet on the over.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Lakers to get a win on the road. We expect the same as they have a healthier team. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 227 points.

