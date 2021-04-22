LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Combined 5 - April 22nd, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The LA Lakers visit the American Airlines Center tonight to face the Dallas Mavericks in the first of a two-game mini-series between the two sides.

The LA Lakers head into this contest on the back of a home loss to the Utah Jazz in their last game. They lost the contest 97-111 after a poor offensive display. They struggled heavily from the charity line, converting just 68% of their attempts from there.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, beat the Detroit Pistons 127-117 in their last game. They were terrific on the offensive end committing just six turnovers, shooting 50% from the field, and outscoring their opponents 52-40 in the paint.

LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The LA Lakers' form has been indifferent in the last few weeks. They have recorded six wins and six losses in their last 12 outings, failing to win consecutive games during that stretch.

Anthony Davis could make his return to the LA Lakers lineup tonight

But if their recent results are anything to go by, the Lakers have won every alternate game, which could be a factor to consider when they take on the inconsistent Dallas Mavericks.

Additionally, with Anthony Davis likely to return to action tonight, the LA Lakers will fancy their chances of winning this tie.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have recorded just three wins in their last eight outings. They have struggled heavily against teams with good defenses during that period.

With the LA Lakers defense being the best defensive side in the league, Doncic and co. might find it difficult to win this tie.

LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks - Combined Starting 5

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Luka Doncic l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

In a hypothetical combined five lineup for this game, we have picked LA Lakers guard Dennis Schroder and Dallas Mavericks talisman Luka Doncic in the backcourt.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks

Schroder has been a solid addition to this Laker side and has been impactful on both ends of the floor for them.

His performances in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been vital in keeping the team afloat. He is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Luka Doncic, on the other hand, is an undisputed pick in this lineup. He is having an MVP caliber season so far, averaging 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest.

The two forwards in our starting lineup will be LA Lakers duo Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis for this game. LeBron James would have easily made this lineup instead of Kuzma, but he misses out due to his injury.

Kuzma has been solid this season for the Purple and Gold, averaging 12.9 points and a career-best 6.7 rebounds per game.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, despite missing most of the season due to injury, is still the best option at point forward because of how impactful his presence can be on the floor for his team.

In the 23 games that he has played for the LA Lakers this season, AD has averaged 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest.

The center of our imaginary combined five lineup will be the Dallas Mavericks big Kristaps Porzingis. It was a difficult pick between him and Andre Drummond, who is the better defensive player, but Porzingis' form of late has been more consistent, giving him the edge over his counterpart.

The "Unicorn" is averaging 20.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

