LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction: Combined Starting 5 featuring LeBron James and Luka Doncic

The LA Lakers are set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Regular Season, during the Christmas Day games. This game is the pick of the many exciting fixtures that will be played on the 25th of December this year.

These two franchises possess some of the best players in the NBA right now. With so many incredible individuals to pick from, who would make a combined starting five of the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks?

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction: Combined starting 5

For this lineup, we will be picking the best players from the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers at certain positions based on skill alone. Chemistry and compatibility will play little to no part in this list.

Point Guard - LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James

LeBron James is not only the best player in the NBA right now, but is also arguably the greatest of all time.

The 35-year-old's passing IQ and floor general abilities are the best in the league. His scoring remains elite, despite the incredible mileage on his body. Couple that with the fact that his defensive ability is still incredible and this choice is a no-brainer.

Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks)

Tim Hardaway, Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was a terrific secondary option for the Dallas Mavericks last season and consistently delivered against some of the toughest oppositions in the NBA.

The 28-year-old is a very good secondary playmaker who can create his own shot while setting up teammates as well. His outside shooting is efficient, as is his finishing around the rim.

While the LA Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's improvement last season is undeniable, Hardaway's playmaking gives him the edge.