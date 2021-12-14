LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - December 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Lakers will start their three game road trip at the American Airlines Center as they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

LeBron James' terrific performance against the Orlando Magic propelled the Lakers to a stunning win on Sunday. The four-time NBA champion secured a triple-double by scoring 30 points while securing 11 rebounds and 10 assists. His recent run has helped them win two games on the trot. The team will be looking to keep it going and secure another win against the Mavs on the road.

Meanwhile, the Dallas team come into the game high on confidence after the win against the Charlotte Hornets. Kristaps Porzingis had a monster game as he shined with 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks to lead the way for the team. The 26-year-old will be hoping to continue his good form as the Mavericks face a stiff challenge posed by the Purple and Gold on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 15, 8:30 PM ET [Thursday, December 16, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have won five out of their last seven games. Although the team has not been consistent, it looks like they are slowly starting to get things sorted. With players like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on the team, there is no doubting the potential the Lakers hold.

They currently hold a 15-13 record and sit in sixth position in the West. Dallas is going to be a tough team to square off against. However, the Lakers have all the tools necessary to get the better of their Western Conference opponents and will go all guns blazing when they take the floor on Wednesday.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James was awarded the Western Conference Player of the Week for his terrific performance since his return from injury. The 36-year-old has scored 30 points or more six times in his last eight games and has been a key part of the Lakers' recent brilliance. Going into the game against the Mavs, the Purple and Gold will need a big night from King James.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Western Conference Player of the Week, and had fun while doing it 🎉 Western Conference Player of the Week, and had fun while doing it 🎉 https://t.co/HrEwXcMpCG

LeBron's ability to drive towards the rim and make tough fadeaways is going to be necessary for the game. The Mavericks have players like Reggie Bullock and Kristaps Porzingis, who are doing some great defending in the paint this season.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Avery Bradley, F - LeBron James, F - Talen Horton-Tucker, C - Dwight Howard.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have had a decent campaign up until now. However, a big positive for them has been the performance by Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian has been doing some great work for the team and is now looking like an elite player. They hold a 14-13 record and sit in seventh position in the West. A win against the Lakers would be a great boost for the team as it will put some pressure on Purple and Gold, who are just one game ahead of the Mavs. However, it will require a special performance from the Mavs to get the better of the Lakers, considering their recent run of form.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis has been in great form this season. He has been in and out with injuries. But his presence in the team has helped them massively. The 26-year-old is averaging 19.5 PPG and 7.9 RPG on 45% shooting from the field. He is also averaging 1.6 BPG and has improved a lot on the defensive end of the floor. With Luka Doncic's status unknown for the game, the team will depend on Porzingis to produce the magic when they take the floor against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs 14 PTS in 8 MIN 🤯 14 PTS in 8 MIN 🤯 https://t.co/AFbe53FxbE

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson, G - Reggie Bullock, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, F - Kristaps Porzingis, C - Dwight Powell

Lakers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Lakers vs Mavericks is going to be an interesting game to watch. Both teams have had similar campaigns and will look to take a win and improve their record for the season. However, considering the recent form and the players on the roster, the Lakers have a better chance of winning this game compared to the Mavs.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Mavericks game?

All NBA games will be officially streamed on the NBA app, which is available on a subscription basis. The Lakers vs Mavs game will nationally be televised on ESPN and locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Southwest.

