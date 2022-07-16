LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - July 16, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks will continue their Las Vegas Summer League season on Saturday, July 16. They will face each other at the Thomas & Mack Center.

LA is coming off a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while Dallas is still winless so far.

The duo of Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider have been carrying the Lakers in the competition. Swider, in particular, has consistently been causing trouble from the perimeter. He went 5-11 from beyond the arc in their victory.

The Dallas Mavericks' summer league squad hasn’t won a game since the Sin City games commenced. They were almost run out of the building by the Milwaukee Bucks in a lopsided 100-89 loss. Moses Wright and Jerrick Harding were the bright spots for the Mavs in that game.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, July 16, 10:00 PM ET | July 17, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas Nevada, NV

LA Lakers Preview

Cole Swider's shooting abilities have been on full display in Las Vegas. [Photo: Spectrum SportsNet]

The LA Lakers will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a closely-fought match against the New Orleans Pelicans. LA’s summer league head coach Phil Handy might give more playing time to fringe players.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Cole Swider with 11 straight LAL points Cole Swider with 11 straight LAL points 🔥 https://t.co/VZYepVXcE6

Handy’s squad had a rather slow start but came back with a huge second quarter. The Lakers’ huge 33-17 edge before the first half ended gave them all the cushion they needed. The match was very close during the entire second half.

Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Max Christie were solid for most of the game. Swider and Christie’s shooting were significant threats that the Pelicans had trouble dealing with.

The Lakers are looking to end the Summer League with another win.

Key Player - Scotty Pippen Jr.

While it was Swider and Christie who made the splashy plays last night, it has always been Scotty Pippen Jr. who keeps the team humming. The son of legendary Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen, relishes doing the oftentimes unglamorous part of basketball.

The younger Pippen finished with 11 points, seven assists and three steals. His defense and playmaking have been essential for the Hollywood Summer League team.

NBA @NBA



He's got 7 dimes for the A little showtime from Scotty Pippen Jr. with his dad on the callHe's got 7 dimes for the @Lakers on ESPN 2! A little showtime from Scotty Pippen Jr. with his dad on the call 🔥He's got 7 dimes for the @Lakers on ESPN 2! https://t.co/WAFuQ7JZPD

Pippen Jr.’s poise and leadership also showed. Even for a team that hasn’t had time enough to practice, he’s been able to run the offense without turning the ball over much.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Guard - Scotty Pippen Jr. | Guard - Max Christie | Forward - Nate Pierre-Louis | Forward - Cole Swider | Center - Sacha Killeya-Jones

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Jerrick Harding has been a pleasant surprise for the Dallas Mavericks in the Summer League. [Photo: Standard-Examiner]

The Dallas Mavericks lost their first two games by a combined two points before a back-to-back thrashing at the hands of the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. They are desperately trying to snag a win before the tourney ends.

Moses Wright had his best game of the competition with a game-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Wright played a total of four games last season for the LA Clippers and Mavericks. His experience showed in the game against the Bucks.

Jerrick Harding continues his great summer league campaign. He only had 16 points but had a team-best +13 in 24 minutes. Dallas could be taking a serious look at Harding with the way he has been playing.

Key Player - Jerrick Harding

The annual NBA Summer League is mostly designed to allow lesser-known hopefuls a chance to show what they can do. Jerrick Harding has done exactly that.

Harding first caught the attention of scouts and teams with his dominating first-quarter performance against the Utah Jazz. He dropped 12 points in the first 12 minutes of the game to match Utah’s total output.

Over the last few games, he’s been quite solid and will be looking to do the same against the LA Lakers.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Guard - Jaden Hardy | Guard - Jerrick Harding | Forward - AJ Lawson | Forward - Derrick Alston Jr | Center - Marcus Bingham Jr.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will try to go out with a bang against the LA Lakers, who will be playing in back-to-back games. Dallas could end the Summer League with a victory.

Where to watch the LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks game?

The matchup will be aired live via ESPN. Live streaming for the same will also be available on the official NBA app and Fubo TV.

