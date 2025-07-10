  • home icon
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 10

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 10, 2025 05:20 GMT
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 10. [photo: @lakers/IG, @dallasmavs/IG]

The LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks will open their Las Vegas 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League campaign on Thursday. While Bronny James and Co. competed in the California Classic a week ago, the Mavericks will make their offseason debut. The matchup, which will see James face Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft, has reportedly skyrocketed ticket prices.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will introduce Flagg to the NBA, albeit it's a summer league game. Still, most fans can’t wait to see one of the most hyped prospects over the last two decades suit up against at least G League talent. Flagg against Dalton Knecht, LA’s first-round pick last year, has also caused a buzz in basketball circles.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Preview, Rosters and Prediction

Moneyline: Lakers (+124) vs. Mavericks (-172)

Odds: Lakers (+4.5) vs. Mavericks (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Lakers (o171.5 -110) vs. Mavericks (u171.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Lakers ended the California Classic with a 2-1 record. As with most games in the summer league, the Lakers emphasized execution and team play over results.

Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Cole Swider, Darius Bazley and Sir Jabari Rice have been the key players for the Lakers. Lakers summer league coach Lindsey Harding will again lean on the quintet to carry the team.

All eyes on Thursday could be on the Mavericks’ highly-touted rookie Cooper Flagg, who many predicted to become a superstar. Flagg wowed basketball fans in his one-and-done campaign with Duke before jumping to the NBA.

Melvin Ajinca and former Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis are expected to help Flagg carry the team.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks rosters

Lakers

PlayerPosition
Trey JemisonC
Darius BazleyPF
Eric DixonPF
Samuel MennengaPF
Julian ReesePF
Cole SwiderSF
Arthur KalumaSF
Dalton KnechtSF
Ethan TaylorSG
Sir Jabari RiceSG
Augustas MarciulionisSG
DaJuan GordonSG
Bronny JamesPG
Ty JohnsonPG
D.J. StewardPG
Mavericks

PlayerPosition
Mousa CisseC
Jamarion SharpC
Melvin AjincaPF
Obinna AnochiliPF
Aliou DiarraPF
Cooper FlaggPF
Jaylin WilliamsPF
Matt CrossSF
Maxwell LewisSF
Gabe McGlothanSF
Matthew ClevelandSF
Jordan HallSF
Miles KellySF
Zhuric PhelpsSF
Nolan HickmanPG
Ryan NembhardPG
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Lakers are likely ahead in chemistry after their three-game appearance in the California Classic. Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and Trey Jemison, who had stints with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, proved their familiarity to be a significant factor. The trio could continue capitalizing on that advantage against the Mavericks and win the highly anticipated showdown.

