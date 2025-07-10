LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 10

The LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks will open their Las Vegas 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League campaign on Thursday. While Bronny James and Co. competed in the California Classic a week ago, the Mavericks will make their offseason debut. The matchup, which will see James face Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft, has reportedly skyrocketed ticket prices.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks will introduce Flagg to the NBA, albeit it's a summer league game. Still, most fans can’t wait to see one of the most hyped prospects over the last two decades suit up against at least G League talent. Flagg against Dalton Knecht, LA’s first-round pick last year, has also caused a buzz in basketball circles.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Preview, Rosters and Prediction
Moneyline: Lakers (+124) vs. Mavericks (-172)
Odds: Lakers (+4.5) vs. Mavericks (-4.5)
Total (O/U): Lakers (o171.5 -110) vs. Mavericks (u171.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks preview
The Lakers ended the California Classic with a 2-1 record. As with most games in the summer league, the Lakers emphasized execution and team play over results.
Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Cole Swider, Darius Bazley and Sir Jabari Rice have been the key players for the Lakers. Lakers summer league coach Lindsey Harding will again lean on the quintet to carry the team.
All eyes on Thursday could be on the Mavericks’ highly-touted rookie Cooper Flagg, who many predicted to become a superstar. Flagg wowed basketball fans in his one-and-done campaign with Duke before jumping to the NBA.
Melvin Ajinca and former Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis are expected to help Flagg carry the team.
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks rosters
Lakers
Mavericks
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction
The Lakers are likely ahead in chemistry after their three-game appearance in the California Classic. Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and Trey Jemison, who had stints with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, proved their familiarity to be a significant factor. The trio could continue capitalizing on that advantage against the Mavericks and win the highly anticipated showdown.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.