LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1: Top 10 player prop markets available

The LA Lakers travel to the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of the Western Conference first round. It is a rematch of last year’s Western Conference finals. The Lakers are hot after winning seven of their last ten games, including the play-in elimination game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

They will face a stiffer test in the Nuggets, who swept the season series. They also swept the Lakers in the Conference Finals last season.

The Nuggets are favored by seven points (-7) in this home game. The total is set at 226. There are plenty of ways to get action on the game.

One of the best ways to win if you do not like the spread is player props. Here are 10 of the best player props for the Lakers and Nuggets Game 1 matchup.

Top Ten Player Props for LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets, Game 1

No. 10 - LeBron James Points - Over 24.5 (-120)

It is LeBron James in the playoffs. Just take the over blindly.

James has played the most minutes as a Laker this season. He has proven to be the playmaker in their offense. He led the team in scoring with 25.7 points per game this season. This should be a lock.

No. 9 - Nikola Jokic - Pts+Reb+Ast - Over 49.5 (-135)

Jokic is a stat-stuffing machine.

Even if LA can slow down his scoring with Anthony Davis, he can still tear them up with his rebounding and assists. Jokic averaged 47.0 total points, rebounds and assists this season. The Lakers have never been able to shut down all facets of Jokic’s game; he should be able to put up stats against them once again.

No. 8 - Aaron Gordon Rebounds - Over 6.5 (-102)

Gordon has leveled up his physicality this season. The prop is set right at his average for the season.

Gordon should have some advantage, as Davis will be focused on keeping Jokic off the glass. Gordon has a physical advantage over every other Lakers defender.

No. 7 - Austin Reaves Points - Over 15.5 (+102)

Reaves wasn't afraid of the big moments in the Lakers' playoff run last season. He hit huge shots, especially in the first-round win against the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

He should get plenty of action, as the Lakers are lacking depth without Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt. Gabe Vincent is also still finding his footing coming back from injury so Reaves should be able to hit some shots and have more minutes under his belt to get the over.

No. 6 - Jamal Murray Points - Over 24.5 (+105)

Murray is often overlooked, as many focus on the MVP, Nikola Jokic. However, a healthy Murray is an incredible playoff performer.

He also has a favorable matchup against Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. Murray scored 24 points in his last outing against the Lakers despite shooting 1-of-5 from 3-point range. He should get open looks on Saturday.

No. 5 - First Three Pointer Made - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (+700)

This one is a flyer but has some nice value as a side bet. Pope is a sharpshooter and could get a good look from Jokic to drain the first 3-pointer in the game. A fun prop with a nice plus price.

No. 4 - Christian Braun Points - Over 6.5 (+100)

Braun averaged 7.3 ppg this season. He also averaged 9.4 ppg in April including two straight games of double-figure scoring. This one seems like easy money. Braun also had success against the Lakers in last year’s conference finals.

No. 3 - Anthony Davis 3-pointers - Over 0.5 (+124)

Due to the presence of Jokic, Davis may play on the perimeter and stretch the floor. He would want Jokic out of the paint and should get some good looks with Jokic sagging off. You just need one make from the big man.

No. 2 - Austin Reaves Alt 3-Pointers Made - 3+ (+150)

If you think LA can hang in this one, then that means they will be hitting their perimeter shots. Reaves and Russell are their best shooters. The plus price here provides some value. Reaves averaged 1.9 makes from deep this season so make a responsible wager on this one.

No. 1 - Anthony Davis Block - Over 2.5 (+130)

Davis is among the top rim protectors in the league. To give LA a chance in this game, he'll need to play superhuman defense. He had 2.3 blocks per game this season. The plus is reasonable to bet given Jokic will be taking many shots inside the paint.

