LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Game 1 Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 NBA Playoffs | April 20, 2024

The LA Lakers will fly 5,280 feet above sea level to open the 2024 NBA Playoffs’ most mouthwatering series when they take on the Denver Nuggets. In a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals, the duel will happen in Round 1 this time between the two rivals. LA will attempt to do what it could not over its last eight games – beat the defending champs.

The Nuggets had their championship banner-raising ceremony to open the season in front of LeBron James and Co. On Saturday night, they will be looking to remind their visitors why the road to the Larry O’Brien Trophy might have to go through Mile High City again.

Los Angeles is fresher compared to the last time it faced Denver in the playoffs. Anthony Davis, who hobbled in the first of back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans, has been upgraded to probable. LA just has to execute whatever game plan Darvin Ham laid out to finally break through against “The Joker” and the Nuggets’ dominance over them.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Ball Arena will host Game 1 of the series between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. ABC will air the game as it happens on national TV. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lakers (+240) vs. Nuggets (-300)

Spread: Lakers (+7.0) vs. Nuggets (-7.0)

Total (O/U): Lakers (o223.5 -110) vs. Nuggets (u223.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Game preview

The LA Lakers have probably tried everything they could over the past eight games to beat the Nuggets. After last season’s sweep, they retooled the roster and still overcoming Denver remained a goal too lofty to accomplish. It will be interesting to see what Darvin Ham has concocted to finally get over the hump against the reigning champs.

Nikola Jokic said at the beginning of the season that the Denver Nuggets have to be better than their championship season to repeat as champions. Right off the bat, they will be tested by a team led by easily the most experienced playoff campaigner in NBA history.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone trolled the Lakers in their championship celebration last year. He will be looking forward to the challenge of preventing their opponents from getting back at them.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

SG - Austin Reaves, PG - D’Angelo Russell, SF - LeBron James, PF - Rui Hachimura and PF - Anthony Davis will open the game for the LA Lakers.

Gabe Vincent, the heralded Jamal Murray stopper, might have the first crack as the Lakers’ sixth-man role in the playoffs. His playoff experience, defense and familiarity defending Murray will be badly needed.

PF - Aaron Gordon, PF - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic, SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and PG - Jamal Murray will start for the Denver Nuggets.

Peyton Watson or Justin Holiday could be the first reserve to join the starters for the Nuggets. Whoever comes in first will get a shot at defending “King James” or Austin Reaves.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

Jamal Murray gets a 24.5 over/under points prop on Saturday against the LA Lakers. In last year’s conference finals, “Glitch” lit up Ham’s defense by averaging 32.5 points in four games. Murray relishes playing against Los Angeles in the playoffs and could easily get over his points prop.

LeBron James has a 25.5 over/under points prop versus the Denver Nuggets in Game 1. “King James” was a thorn in Denver’s side last year, putting up 27.8 PPG. The four-time MVP is a year older since they squared off in the playoffs but he remains arguably the Lakers’ best player. He is likely getting past his points prop as well.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction

The Lakers have an idea how to beat the Nuggets, they just have not been able to pull everything together to get the job done. Game 1 will likely follow the same scenario, considering the defending champs are at home.

The Lakers lost twice at home this season to Denver. Getting away with Game 1 on the Nuggets’ home floor will likely prove too tall a task. LA, however, might still cover the +7.0 spread.

