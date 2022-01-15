LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets host the LA Lakers at Ball Arena on Saturday. This is the first of three matchups between the two teams this season. Both teams are currently struggling to stay above a .500 record right now. Nikola Jokic is in the middle of an MVP-caliber season, unfortunately it might be in vain as the Nuggets could be out of the player picture already.

The Nuggets are suffering from a bunch of injuries this season and they possibly might be out of the playoff picture already. It has already been stated that Michael Porter Jr. is ruled out for the rest of the season and rushing back Jamal Murray for a hampered season isn't advisable. Even if the Nuggets do make it to the postseason, it is unlikely they will go past the first round.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are not looking like a good team right now. They had their four-game win streak snapped by the Memphis Grizzlies and they lost to the Sacramento Kings after that. Many analysts have predicted them to be an early-round exit and despite LeBron James' best efforts, the team is subpar in most categories.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— "As great as LeBron is at age 37 — and he's having the greatest 19th year we've ever seen — he's still not capable of carrying what is a mediocre supporting cast to victory." @RealSkipBayless on Lakers falling to .500 in road loss to Kings "As great as LeBron is at age 37 — and he's having the greatest 19th year we've ever seen — he's still not capable of carrying what is a mediocre supporting cast to victory." — @RealSkipBayless on Lakers falling to .500 in road loss to Kings https://t.co/TIT00D61VX It’s hard for me to fathom that in the middle of the season, we’d be talking about a LeBron James team missing the playoffs. Come on. It's inexplicably, pathetically awful when we think about the Los Angeles Lakers. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… It’s hard for me to fathom that in the middle of the season, we’d be talking about a LeBron James team missing the playoffs. Come on. It's inexplicably, pathetically awful when we think about the Los Angeles Lakers. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Kendrick Nunn has reportedly recovered from the bone bruise in his knee but is not going to play in this game because of illness. Anthony Davis continues to recover from his MCL sprain and is reportedly expected to return to the floor by the end of January.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Kendrick Nunn has cold-like symptoms and didn’t practice today; he won’t make the 1-game trip to Denver today as a precaution. Kendrick Nunn has cold-like symptoms and didn’t practice today; he won’t make the 1-game trip to Denver today as a precaution.

Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are both questionable for this game due to knee soreness and back tightness, respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Probable Rectus Abdominis Strain Anthony Davis Out Left Knee (MCL) Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Illness Sekou Doumbouya Out G-League - Two-way Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way Dwight Howard Questionable Left Knee Soreness Carmelo Anthony Questionable Lower Back Tightness

LeBron James has been listed as 'probable' in practically every injury report to allow the Lakers to retrospectively pull him from the lineup before any game. James has been hampered by an abdominal strain all season long. Mason Jones and Sekou Doumbouya have both been sent to the team's NBA G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, because of their two-way contract obligations.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets watches from the bench during the 2021 NBA playoffs

The Denver Nuggets continue to operate without key players. PJ Dozier, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Vlatko Cancar have all undergone serious surgeries. Both are currently sidelined without a timeline for their respective returns.

Player Name: Status: Reason: PJ Dozier Out Left ACL Injury - Surgery Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Fracture - Surgery Markus Howard Out G-League - Two-way Will Barton Probable Neck Strain

Will Barton is listed as probable due to a neck strain and Markus Howard has been sent to the NBA G-League on a two-way deal.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The Lakers will likely start James as the center again with Trevor Ariza starting at the power forward. Malik Monk should start in the backcourt alongside Russell Westbrook with the latter running point.

Avery Bradley should return to the small forward position in the starting lineup. While Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson and Austin Reaves will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are expected to replace Will Barton with Austin Rivers as the shooting guard, while Monte Morris should still start at the point. Jeff Green most likely play the small forward position for this game.

Nikola Jokic continues to be the bonafide center and Aaron Gordon has returned to the starting lineup as the power forward. Zeke Nnaji, Facundo Campazzo and Bones Hyland should get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Avery Bradley | F - Trevor Ariza | C - LeBron James.

Denver Nuggets

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Monte Morris | G - Austin Rivers | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Los Angeles Denver 1 votes so far