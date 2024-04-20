LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for April 20 | 2024 NBA Playoffs, Game 1 

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets reignite their rivalry in the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Saturday at Ball Arena in the #2 vs. #7 seed first-round series. The Nuggets have gone 8-0, including last year's Western Conference Finals series sweep against the Lakers. While the Nuggets have been the overwhelming favorites, the Lakers seem to be in a much better position to cause an upset, according to many.

LA has regained stability ahead of this clash, especially with a settled starting unit, which matches well with Denver's size. The Lakers' current starting lineup with Rui Hachimura next to D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis has gone 11-1 in their past 12 games, including Tuesday's play-in tournament win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

This lineup was used in the teams' last meeting on March 2. The Lakers seemingly had their best shot with this group, as they had the advantage for most of the first half. However, the Nuggets stormed back to claim a 124-114 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for Game 1 - Apr. 20

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have a lengthy injury for Saturday's Game 1 that includes six players, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, the superstar duo is probable and likely to play. The other four players, Cam Reddish, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood, are out.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis available Low back soreness Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Lumbar disc surgery LeBron James available Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Right ankle sprain Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right midfoot sprain Christian Wood Out Left knee surgery

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets don't have any injuries apart from Vlatko Cancar, who has missed the entire season with left knee surgery.

Player Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Left knee surgery

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets last game recap

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets last met on March 2 in LA, with the Nuggets won 124-114. However, it was one of the few games where the Lakers seemingly had a legitimate chance to win. The Lakers went up 66-58 to close the half, behind LeBron James and Rui Hachimura's efficient outings.

However, the Nuggets, especially Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, dug deep in the final 23 minutes to hand LA an eighth consecutive loss. The Nuggets duo combined for 59 points and 18 assists. They were unstoppable in the clutch, running circles around the Lakers defense.

The Lakers starters impressed, as all five scored at least 17 points. LeBron James finished with 26 points and nine assists on 12-of-20 shooting, while Rui Hachimura had 23 points on 10-of-15 shots. The Lakers should have involved Anthony Davis more, as he finished with 17 points on 13 attempts.

The bench also underperformed for the Lakers, as nobody scored over four points, leading to the Lakers' struggles in the non-LeBron and AD minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback