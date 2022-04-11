LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will visit the Ball Arena in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The two teams are facing off for the third time this season, with the Nuggets winning both their previous meetings.

The Lakers have been eliminated from play-in contention, so they are resting their main starters for this game. Their second unit snapped the team's eight-game losing streak against the OKC Thunder in their last game.

Meanwhile, this game is valuable for the Nuggets (48-33). They are sixth in the West and are tied with the fifth-place Utah Jazz. Nikola Jokic and co. can still grab the fifth seed if they win this game and the Jazz lose theirs against the Trail Blazers.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers aren't playing LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony for this game citing injury issues.

James is dealing with a sprained ankle, while Davis is suffering from a foot sprain. Westbrook is out due to a sore shoulder, while Melo is dealing with a non-COVID 19-related illness. Meanwhile, Kendrick Nunn remains out with a bone bruise as he has all season.

Player Name Status Reason LeBron James Out Left Ankle Sprain Anthony Davis Out Right Mid-foot Sprain Russell Westbrook Out Right Shoulder Soreness Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Carmelo Anthony Out Non-COVID-19 Illness

Mason Jones has been called back from the NBA G-League to the main lineup. He dropped 13 points on 4-4 shooting in his last appearance against the OKC Thunder.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Nuggets have also listed a major chunk of their lineup as questionable for this game, including starters Nikola Jokic, Will Barton, Monte Morris,and Aaron Gordon. They are all diagnosed with sore wrist, knee, elbow and hamstring, respectively.

Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji are questionable due to a foot injury and a sore knee, respectively. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. remain out as they have all season long with long-term injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Aaron Gordon Questionable Left Hamstring Injury - Management Nikola Jokic Questionable Right Wrist Soreness Monte Morris Questionable Left Elbow Soreness Will Barton Questionable Right Knee Soreness Vlatko Cancar Questionable Right Foot Fracture - Surgery Zeke Nnaji Questionable Bilateral Knee Soreness

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads - April 10th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Lakers 32-49 +390 O 228.5 +10.5 Denver Nuggets 48-33 -510 U 228.5 -10.5

The Nuggets are clear favorites to win this game, as the Lakers have been abysmal all season. The Purple and Gold have rested all their stars, but even if they were all playing, they wouldn't have been favored to win this game. Moreover, the Nuggets have home-court advantage for this clash.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

LA Lakers

The Lakers are 11-29 on the road The Lakers are 7-18 without LeBron James. The Lakers are 2-3 in their last five games against the spread.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are 23-17 at home. The Nuggets have won five of their last seven games. The Nuggets are 2-5 without Nikola Jokic.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The Lakers will likely deploy the lineup from their last game. Austin Reaves and Malik Monk will likely start in the backcourt, while Talen Horton-Tucker starts as the small forward. Stanley Johnson could be the power forward, while Dwight Howard remains at center.

Denver Nuggets

Facundo Campazzo of the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will likely deploy Bones Hyland and Bryn Forbes in the backcourt, while Jeff Green plays small forward. JaMychal Green should play the power forward position and DeMarcus Cousins the center role.

This lineup could be deployed if the starters don't lace up. If they do play, Monte Morris and Will Barton could be the backcourt, while Aaron Gordon plays the four and Nikola Jokic his usual center role.

The totals have gone OVER in three of the Nuggets' last five games. The Nuggets are 2-3 in their last five games against the spread. The totals have gone UNDER in three of the Lakers' last five games.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Austin Reaves | G - Malik Monk | F - Talen Horton-Tucker | F - Stanley Johnson | C - Dwight Howard.

Denver Nuggets

G - Bones Hyland | G - Bryn Forbes | F - Jeff Green | F - JaMychal Green | C - DeMarcus Cousins.

