LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers travel to the Ball Arena on Sunday to take on a struggling Denver Nuggets team in the 2020-21 NBA .

The reigning champions are in commanding form, winning their last seven games. They are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 14-11 record.

The LA Lakers have been one of the best offensive teams in the NBA this season, with eight different players averaging more than ten points per game. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets seem to have turned a corner in their last two matches.

The LA Lakers also have the best defensive rating in this season's competition, and seem to be improving on a weekly basis. Their dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been well supported by the likes of Dennis Schroeder and Montrezl Harrell.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Updates

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers come into their matchup against the Denver Nuggets in scintillating form. They have been lucky on the injury front as well.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both MVP contenders, and their mere presence tends to spell trouble for most teams in the NBA.

However, the LA Lakers have two players - Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley - missing for this match. Nevertheless, the LA Lakers have more than what it takes to make it a tolling evening for the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has been inspirational for the Denver Nuggets this season.

The Denver Nuggets have in Nikola Jokic their own MVP contender. The star center is averaging almost a triple double, with 26.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

However, the Denver Nuggets will miss both Gary Harris and PJ Dozier against the rampaging LA Lakers, while Greg Whittington is another long-term absentee.

This season, the Denver Nuggets have had trouble containing their opposition as they come up against two of the best players in the NBA. The LA Lakers are the firm favorites to cruise to victory, although Jokic might have other ideas.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Both LeBron Jamse and Anthony Davis have been fit and firing for the LA Lakers this season.

The LA Lakers have been boosted by the return of Anthony Davis, although they managed to eke out victories in both games missed by the player in recent weeks.

The reigning champions are expected to stick to the same starting 5; Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope forming the guard pairing, while Marc Gasol continues from the center position.

The likes of Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell have been key off the bench, with the former showing significant improvement in defense. The Denver Nuggets will indeed have their task cut out against the defending champions.

Denver Nuggets

Injuries to Gary Harris and PJ Dozier mean that Will Barton will keep his starting guard position alongside Jamal Murray; Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr. are likely to be the two forwards again.

Nikola Jokic will undoubtedly be the key player for the Denver Nuggets against the dominant LA Lakers. The Serbian has been the major reason behind the Denver Nuggets’ impressive offense in the ongoing 2020-21 season.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G Dennis Schroder, F Kyle Kuzma, F LeBron James, C Marc Gasol.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Will Barton, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic