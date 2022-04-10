LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will travel to the mile-high city to take on the Denver Nuggets in a matchup between two teams with contrasting fortunes this season.

The Lakers were finally put out of their misery, as their loss against the Phoenix Suns ended their hopes of making the play-In tournament. They came into this season with championship aspirations but lacked chemistry and displayed poor defense.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (48-33) are sixth in the Western Conference standings. Superstar Nikola Jokić continues to put in impressive performances. The reigning MVP continues to be the driving force for the Nuggets, and their hopes of going deep into the postseason rests on his shoulders.

Game Details

Game: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, Apr. 10; 9:30 PM ET (Monday, Apr. 11; 7 AM).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

LA Lakers Preview

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook

As a team with championship aspirations, the LA Lakers never racked up wins and gained momentum. Coach Frank Vogel seemingly finds his job on the line. That's because he has struggled to find the right balance between offense and defense despite playing LeBron James as the center.

Anthony Davis' absence from the team due to injuries has also hampered the Lakers this season. The lack of chemistry between Westbrook and James also played a huge role in the Lakers' struggles.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - DJ Augustin; Shooting Guard - Austin Reeves; Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker; Power Forward - Stanley Johnson; Center - Dwight Howard.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Nuggets in action against the Brooklyn Nets

The Denver Nuggets have been quite brilliant this season and look like a formidable unit. Their defense has been solid, and that has helped them stay competitive despite losing two of their best players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray to long-term injuries.

Another reason the Nuggets have been so good is the form of Jokic. The big man is having another stellar season and is the frontrunner for the MVP awar. He will hope to keep putting in good performances and help the Nuggets continue their surge up the standings and make some serious noise in the postseason.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Monte Morris; Shooting Guard - Will Barton; Small Forward - Aaron Gordan; Power Forward - Jeff Green; Center - Nikola Jokic.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds and Spreads - April 10, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Denver Nuggets 48-33 -310 Under 230.5 -7.5 LA Lakers 32-49 +245 Over 230.5 +7.5

The Nuggets are expected to win because of the consistency and reliability shown by the team. Moreover, the Lakers have shut down James, Davis and Westbrook for the season.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

LA Lakers

LeBron James is averaging 30 PPG. The Lakers are 11-24 on the road. The Lakers will be without Davis, James and Westbrook.

Denver Nuggets

Jokic is averaging 27.1 PPG. Denver has an offensive rating of 113.7. The Nuggets have won six of their last 10 games.

Lakers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The two teams have contrasting campaings. The Nuggets should win this game considering the poor defense of the Lakers.

The Nuggets has won 23 games at home. Lakers have won only 11 games on the road. The Lakers have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Where to watch Lakers vs Nuggets?

You can catch the live action of this game on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on local TV - ALT and SPECSN.

