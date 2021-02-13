LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction : 3 key matchups to look out for 

The LA Lakers start the first of their two road-trips against the Denver Nuggets this Sunday at Ball Arena.

Frank Vogel's men have recorded seven consecutive wins before this game, while Michael Malone's side are back to winning ways by registering two back-to-back wins.

The two Western-Conference finalists from last year boast some serious talent in their respective lineups as they go head to head for the second time within two weeks. The LA Lakers were the victors in the previous meeting between the two sides as LeBron's crew toppled Jokic and co. 113-95.

The Denver Nuggets' fighting spirit has been commendable this season, as they showed against the OKC Thunder in their last game. Head coach Michael Malone will be hoping they can use some inspiration from that game to try and shock the LA Lakers and settle scores.

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Match Prediction : 3 key matchups to look out for

As mentioned earlier, the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets have some really good players in their ranks this season. Some of them are standout performers and have the potential of turning the match into their team's favor all by themselves.

The LA Lakers will be the favorites to win this tie, considering their 12-2 record on the road. However, the Denver Nuggets' grit cannot be underestimated by LeBron and crew when the two sides meet on Sunday night.

Below mentioned are 3 key player battles that can determine the outcome of the match.

#3 Dennis Schroder vs. Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray vs. Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder has been a key member of the LA Lakers squad this season. The former OKC Thunder player has stepped into the role of starting point guard quite well. He is currently third in average points scored this season behind LeBron and Anthony Davis at 14.1 PPG.

His counterpart Jamal Murray is no easy customer though and is averaging 18.3 PPG this season. Murray was phenomenal in the comeback victory over OKC Thunder as he scored 22 points, claimed 5 boards and 5 assists. His ability to step up for the team when required and make shots during the tensest situations sets him apart.

Schroder will be tasked with neutralizing Murray's threat as the LA Lakers continue to remember the latter's splendid performances for the Denver Nuggets in the best of 7-series during last season's conference finals.

#2 LeBron James vs. Paul Millsap

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

LeBron James has had one of the best starts to a season in his illustrious NBA career. The LA Lakers talisman has managed to score a minimum of 15 points this season in every game. In terms of assisting and rebounding, the former league MVP has registered a minimum of 5 each.

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, on the other hand, hasn't had the best of seasons. However, he has been much better in his last four games, registering 12 or more points in each game. However, to win the battle against LeBron he will have to focus more on his defense as the 4-time league MVP now plays a free role with the Lakers adding Schroder to their squad. Millsap has averaged 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in his last five outings.

#3 Anthony Davis vs. Nikola Jokic

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

The battle of the big men will be the most crucial in this matchup. Nikola Jokic is having an MVP caliber season this year and will take to the court as the best player from the Denver Nuggets. LA Lakers' Anthony Davis will be tasked with being at his defensive best to cancel out Jokic's scoring threat.

Both camps will be rooting for their respective players to put up a great display and win the game for their team. The players will be wary of the influence their battles can have on the fate of the game and will aim to do well when they take to the court.