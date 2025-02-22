LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 22, 2025 

The LA Lakers will try to end the Denver Nuggets’ dominance over them on Saturday. LeBron James and Co. are 0-5 against the Nikola Jokic-led squad in their last five regular season meetings. The potential appearance of Luka Doncic, who is probable, could help the Lakers beat their nemesis.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Nuggets, who stood pat during the trading frenzy in mid-February, look to keep rolling against the Lakers. Denver, the only unbeaten team this month, will hope to rack up its 10th straight victory. A win by the Nuggets would push them back to second in the highly contested Western Conference.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Ball Arena in Mile High City will host the Lakers-Nuggets showdown. Basketball fans can also check the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lakers (+210) vs. Nuggets (-260)

Odds: Lakers (+7.0) vs. Nuggets (-7.0)

Total (O/U): Lakers (o241.0 -110) vs. Nuggets (u241.0 -110)

Ad

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets preview

The LA Lakers' most glaring weakness is the Denver Nuggets’ most impressive strength. GM Rob Pelinka tried to soften the blow of the Anthony Davis trade by trying to acquire Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. After rescinding the deal, they are left with Jaxson Hayes to contend against Nikola Jokic, the three-time and reigning MVP.

Ad

In the Lakers’ 127-102 loss to the Nuggets in late November, they had no answer for the Serbian, even with Davis patrolling the paint. Jokic ended the game with 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. LA's defense has been superb in the last 15 games but slowing down Jokic will be a big test.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Nuggets offense has been on a roll for most of the season. This month, Mike Malone’s offense behind Jokic has been even more impressive. Per Statmuse, Denver’s 130.5 offensive rating tops the NBA by a significant margin.

Denver will be tough to beat in its high-altitude court, particularly if it keeps leaning on Jokic to dissect the Lakers’ defense.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

Lakers

PG: Luka Doncic | SG: Austin Reaves | SF: LeBron James | PF: Rui Hachimura | C: Jaxson Hayes

Ad

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.8 points per game in February. In his last five games against the Lakers with Anthony Davis as his primary defender, he put up 28.6 PPG. Without Davis, the Serbian likely top his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Luka Doncic has not found his footing with his new team. Since the trade from Dallas, he is averaging 14.7 ppg on 35.6% efficiency, including 20.8% from deep. The Slovenian could fail to go over his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The LA Lakers, which owns the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA over the past 15 games, will have to slow down the juggernaut Nuggets offense. The Lakers have had trouble with the Nuggets, even with Davis around. It could mean more trouble without AD on the roster.

Against the Denver Nuggets’ sizzling offense on the road, the Lakers will find it tough to break their opponents’ dominance. Jokic and Co. will likely roll to another victory and beat the +7.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback