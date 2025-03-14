LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 14, 2025

The LA Lakers head to the Ball Arena for a showdown against their Kryptonite side in the Denver Nuggets. The LeBron James-less LA are at risk of going 0-4 in their four-game trip. Undermanned as they are, their inconsistencies and flaws have been laid bare in this road trip. It doesn't help that they play a team that's had their number for quite some time now, making their previous, gritty win against the Nuggets a flash in the pan.

Ad

At this point, the Purple and Gold are in dire need of a miracle. They face the best one-two punch combo in the league in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Christian Braun and Michael Porter Jr. bring in the sniping, while Russell Westbrook always seems to find a new gear when playing the Lakers.

Luka Doncic's 45-point effort went in vain against the Milwaukee Bucks, and now they will need the entirety of the roster to punch well above their weight to even give the Lakers a chance at a win. After eight straight wins and three losses in a row, LA will take a win — no matter how ugly as long it stops the skid.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From a seeding standpoint, a win for both sides greatly helps them stay in the top five. A win for the Nuggets will see them go past the Memphis Grizzlies in the win column, while LA can stay fourth with a miracle victory.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets tips off at 9:30 pm ET. Live coverage will be on NBA TV and Sling. The game can also be caught on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers +14 o232 (-110) +600 Denver Nuggets -14 u232 (-110) -900

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Preview

The one possible way for the Lakers to win this is outscoring their opponents. Whether it's another high-scoring evening from Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves, the visitors need help from some of their bench shooters to step up and help the side ahead. Containing Jokic and Murray was a challenge with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis then, so it will be interesting to see what gameplan JJ Redick draws up for LA.

Ad

Denver is third in scoring offense averaging 121.1 points per game and 117.5 points per 100 possessions. In response, the Lakers are 19th averaging 112.8 points per game and 112.7 points per 100 possessions. The Nuggets lead the NBA in field goal offense making 50.7% and the Lakers are eighth with 47.9%. The hosts are a top-three team in 3-point offense with 38.2% while LA is 17th with 35.7%.

The Lakers are still leaning on defense as their best strategy. They are ninth in the league in scoring defense allowing 111.4 points and 110.3 points per 100 possessions. The Nuggets are 24th allowing 116.6 points and 112.6 points per 100 possessions.

Ad

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers have not submitted their official injury report yet at the time of writing, but the expectation is that all players who played Thursday will take the floor against Denver. Luka Doncic's cryptic "we'll see" puts him in the questionable category, but the guard will be keen to suit up and snap the losing streak.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Gabe Vincent SF Austin Reaves PF Dorian Finney-Smith C Jarred Vanderbilt

Ad

The Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic (right elbow contusion), Jamal Murray (left knee inflammation), and Zeke Nnaji (left ankle sprain) as probable. Aaron Gordon (right calf injury) is questionable. DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon) and Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) are ruled out of the matchup.

Position Player PG Jamal Murray SG Russell Westbrook SF Christian Braun PF Michael Porter Jr. C Nikola Jokic

Ad

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Luka Doncic is listed as under -110/-120 on points and rebounds. Nikola Jokic is -118/-120 on points and rebounds, and Jamal Murray is -120/-128 on points and rebounds.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

The task on Friday only gets tougher for the LA Lakers. Between being undermanned and the fatigue of playing two nights in a row, the Purple and Gold risk losing their fourth on the bounce unless there's help coming in from someone outside of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Take the Nuggets to get the better of the Lakers. This one's another loss for LA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback