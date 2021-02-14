LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction - Combined starting 5 featuring LeBron James and Nikola Jokic

The LA Lakers square off against the Denver Nuggets in an exciting matchup at the Ball Arena. The match will see NBA MVP candidates LeBron James and Nikola Jokic duel for the second time this season.

The LA Lakers have been dominating teams as expected, and are sitting second in the West courtesy of their formidable 21-6 start the season. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have been inconsistent and are currently seventh in the West after registering 14 wins and 11 losses so far.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - Combined starting 5

The Denver Nuggets will be eager to capitalize on their 2 game-winning run and shock the LA Lakers, with homecourt advantage coming into play. The Lakers, however, have a 12-2 record on the road, something the Nuggets should be wary of.

Frank Vogel's side have been in terrific form and will be aiming to extend their win-streak to eight games. Anthony Davis returned for the LA Lakers in the last game after missing out on the doubleheader vs. OKC Thunder. The former Pelicans main man led the Lakers with 35 points in a comeback victory over the Grizzlies.

With the quality present across these two rosters, compiling a combined starting 5 between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets is no easy task. Here are five players who have been at their absolute best this season.

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder in action for the LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder has been a great addition to the LA Lakers roster this season. At 14.1 PPG this season, the former OKC man is third behind LeBron and AD in scoring averages for the purple and gold outfit.

Coming into the season, his role was to step into LeBron James' shoes as the floor general and allow the former league MVP to reduce his minutes and playmaking burden.

Some would argue Murray should be the point guard on this team. However, considering the options available in the guards' pool, the Denver man is listed as a shooting guard because of his ability to make impossible shots.

Shooting Guard - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets warms up

Jamal Murray has played quite well this season on multiple occasions. Some would say he has underperformed, though, because of the standards he set for himself in the Orlando Bubble. However, Murray is still second-best in scoring averages for the Nuggets, at 18.3 PPG, behind Jokic.

Murray displayed his fighting spirit against the OKC Thunder in the last game to end the night with 22 points. It's difficult to contain him at times due to his ability to make shots from any part of the floor.

An exhausted and beat-up Jamal Murray following a 22-point 5-rebound, 5-assist effort in a #Nuggets comeback victory over OKC. They were down 19 points at one point, and outscored OKC 57-42 in the 2nd half to get the win. pic.twitter.com/4qc6ELuvsY — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) February 13, 2021