LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - 10th August 2020

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time - 10th August, 9 PM ET (11th August, 6:30 AM IST)

Where - AdventHealth Arena (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

As players ease back into fitness in both the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets' camps, this game will be a preview of a possible Conference Finals matchup. Led by dominant big men and flanked by equally scary perimeter players, both the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets are capable of scoring both in the paint and from 3-point land.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers seem to be stuck in a gear below their top notch. Consecutive losses to the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and the OKC Thunder would be enough to bring a reality check to the top seeds in the West. The LA Lakers will be hoping to get back into shooting gear before long.

Their outing against the Pacers was a little better than their previous games, but they need more from their shooters to win big.

LA Lakers - Key Player

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

It has been a disappointment watching AD play his last 3 games in the bubble. The big man's struggles against Steven Adams are a bit understandable even if not forgivable. But terrible showings against the Rockets as well as the Pacers who were guarding him with smaller players show that he is not in dominant nick.

And the LA Lakers definitely need him in top nick sooner rather than later. This may be the game to put that to the test.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets staged an 18-point comeback to win in double-overtime against the Jazz in probably the best game of the season. They will be delighted with Jamal Murray's showing in the guard's first game back from injury. The Nuggets are nearly locked in to the 3rd seed now and will be aiming for a statement win on Monday night.

Denver Nuggets - Key Player

Denver Nuggets v San Antonio Spurs

Former #1 high school player in the nation, the 6'10" combo forward has been a revelation for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA restart. His combination of size, shooting and rebounding has kept them in games where they would otherwise have faded away.

Porter Jr will have a number of mismatches to toy with against the LA Lakers and will be hoping to provide the Denver Nuggets with another 20+ point outing.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - Match Prediction

Even the most one-eyed Lakers fans will agree that the team has taken its collective foot off the gas. This does not bode well for Lakers nation in their game against the third-seeded team in the West, who come into this game with some momentum.

Michael Porter Jr. over his last three games



37 Points, 12 Rebounds, 75 FG%

30 Points, 15 Rebounds, 57 FG%

27 Points, 12 Rebounds, 55 FG%



Future is bright for MPJ. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/drmNjjuNgx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 7, 2020

Expect the Denver Nuggets to take this game by a handy margin based on form alone. The Lakers will have trouble guarding the Denver Nuggets' numerous weapons other than Nikola Jokic

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - Where to Watch

Viewers in the USA can tune in to national sports TV channel TNT for this primetime game. Locals of California and Colorado will find this game broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude. Indian viewers can catch this game live on Sony Six. International viewers can stream this game on NBA League Pass.

