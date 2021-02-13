LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - February 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets square off for the second time within ten days, this time at the Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic and crew will be hoping they can snap the Lakers' formidable seven-game win-streak when the two sides meet on Sunday.

The LA Lakers won the previous game between them as Michael Malone's side prepares for a tough challenge of settling scores.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Monday, 15th February 8.30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers head into this matchup as the best side in the league right now. Although the Utah Jazz are the best in terms of overall record, the Lakers are on a winning streak of seven games compared to Utah's six. LeBron and Co. will be hoping they can continue their emphatic run away from home when they travel to Denver.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis made his return in the last game against the Grizzlies after missing the double-header against OKC Thunder. The forward was dealing with an Achilles during his time out. He scored a team-high 35 points and claimed 9 boards to help the Lakers overturn a 20-point deficit.

The LA Lakers are flying high at the moment and will be hoping they can keep the pressure on the Utah Jazz by claiming an eighth consecutive win.

Key Player - LeBron James

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

In almost every game this season, LeBron James has been a key player for the 17-time champions. His presence brings calmness and has helped the LA Lakers get out of tight situations. Youngster Talen Horton-Tucker and latest recruits Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder have benefitted from the 4-time finals MVP's leadership qualities.

James was the best player on the court when the two sides last met. He will once again shoulder the responsibility and make sure his team doesn't get too complacent.

King James is averaging a team-high 25.6 PPG and 7.9 APG and is only behind AD in rebounds at 7.9 RPG. The LA Lakers talisman is currently leading the MVP Ladder race.

Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - Anthony Davis, F - LeBron James, C - Marc Gasol

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets were in a bit of a slump after their defeat to the LA Lakers. They lost 2 games in succession post that and three games in total during that period. The Nuggets, however, got back to winning ways with a huge victory. They beat the Cavs 133-95 and edged out the OKC Thunder 97-95 in a comeback win in their last game, making it 2 wins on the trot.

An exhausted and beat-up Jamal Murray following a 22-point 5-rebound, 5-assist effort in a #Nuggets comeback victory over OKC. They were down 19 points at one point, and outscored OKC 57-42 in the 2nd half to get the win. pic.twitter.com/4qc6ELuvsY — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Michael Malone will hope that his side can build on this form and take inspiration from their gritty win against OKC to pull off an upset over the LA Lakers. Apart from star duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. too chipped in with some vital performances for the Denver Nuggets.

This has added more depth to the Nuggets roster and will be an additional boost as they pursue an unexpected victory at home.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokic will have to put up a monumental effort if the Denver Nuggets are to have any chance of winning this game. In their last meeting with the Lakers, Jokic didn't score much and returned with just 13 points to his name. He will look to put up better numbers in the upcoming clash and try to keep up with counterpart LeBron James in the MVP ladder race.

The 'Joker' is leading the Denver Nuggets in average points (26.9), assists (8.6), rebounds (11.2), steals (1.6), and blocks (0.6) this year.

Predicted Lineup

G - Jamal Murray, G - Will Barton, F - Michael Porter Jr., F - Paul Millsap, C - Nikola Jokic

Lakers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Advertisement

The LA Lakers have refused to bow down to opponents even in difficult situations. They might not dominate the Denver Nuggets from the start, but as the match goes on, they will get better and better. The Denver Nuggets have what it takes, but there is a feeling that the confident Lakers will still grab their eighth consecutive win.

Where to watch Lakers vs Nuggets?

Local coverage of the game between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will be telecast on Altitude and Spectrum SportsNet. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.