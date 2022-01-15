LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will travel to the Ball Arena to meet the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, January 15. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Lakers are coming off a disappointing 125-116 defeat against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. LeBron James scored 34 points on the night, but was powerless to stop his team slumping to consecutive losses.

The Purple and Gold are gunning for consistency, as their defensive lapses have led to many losses this season. They will hope to produce a better performance in this road game to remain above .500 on the season, but won't have it easy against a gritty Nuggets team.

Meanwhile, in their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver put in a brilliant performance, grabbing a blowout 140-108 win. As many as six Nuggets players scored at least 15 points on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 15, 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 16; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

LA Lakers Preview

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

The LA Lakers have blown hot and cold this season. Despite having a star-studded roster, the Purple and Gold have struggled for consistency. Russell Westbrook has particularly underwhelmed. The 33-year-old has had a few low scoring games, but is not far away from producing a big performance to quieten his critics.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Can't take your eyes off Austin Reaves. Can't take your eyes off Austin Reaves. https://t.co/X6hzSZHHXG

Despite his team's woes, LeBron James has been brilliant all season. His dominance, especially in Year 19 in the league, makes the King one of the most feared players on the court.

The 21-21 Lakers need a win in this game to avoid slipping below .500 on the season. With the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves breathing down their neck, the Lakers will look to remain in the playoff places.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James has been a one-man force for the Lakers this season. Despite having all the big names in their roster, only James has delivered for the team. He's averaging 29.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 6.6 APG in 30 appearances.

The four-time NBA champion looks on course to make his 18th All-Star appearance, and is also in the MVP conversation. He will hope to continue his stellar form, as the Lakers will need his wizardry against the Nuggets.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Austin Reaves; F - Malik Monk; F - Trevor Ariza; C - LeBron James.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers

The Denver Nuggets have had a lot of setbacks this season in the absence of their two key players - Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

They received a further setback when PJ Dozier was ruled out due to an MCL and ACL injury. However, the exploits of Nikola Jokic has stood the team in good stead. The Serb has played like an MVP this term, and his recent performances have helped him climb up the pecking order for the prestigious award.

Denver have also been great in defense, which has been a key factor in their success this season. However, the Purple and Gold have some great offensive powerhouses, so the Nuggets defense will have to continue their good work to win this game.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been playing some amazing basketball this season. The Serb is the lone star left in the Nuggets roster. However, that pressure hasn't affected the reigning MVP.

He has averaged 25.5 PPG, 14.0 RPG and 7.0 APG in 35 appearances. The 26-year-old will hope to continue his dominance against the Lakers, and lead the Nuggets to another win at home.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



20 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL



#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar The MVP was on cruise control tonight.20 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL The MVP was on cruise control tonight.20 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL #NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar https://t.co/Hh3OMRtyq7

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordon; F - Jeff Green; C - Nikola Jokic.

Lakers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Lakers and the Nuggets are respectively sixth and seventh in the West. Both teams need a win to move up the table.

Given the form LeBron James is in, the Lakers will start as the favorites. However, they will have to put up a good performance and defend well, as the Nuggets have Jokic, who can single-handedly win games for his team.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Nuggets game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All games will be available on the official NBA app. This game between the Lakers and the Nuggets will be aired nationally on NBA TV and locally on Spectrum Sports Net and Altitude Sports.

Edited by Bhargav