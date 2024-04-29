LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Preview - April 29, 2024 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Monday. This will be the fifth game of their best-of-seven series, with Denver leading 3-1. The Lakers won Game 4 119-108 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 5 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 29.

The Lakers hold a 113-79 all-time advantage between the two teams in the regular season and a 26-15 record in the playoffs. LA won Game 4 behind LeBron James’ 30 points and Anthony Davis’ 25-point and 23-rebound double-double. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 33 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 5 of the LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Western Conference first-round series is scheduled for Monday, April 29, at Ball Arena. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast on Altitude and Spectrum SportsNet. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lakers (+240) vs. Nuggets (-300)

Spread: Lakers (+7) vs. Nuggets (-7)

Total (O/U): Lakers -110 (o217) vs. Nuggets -110 (u217)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Lakers were able to save a sweep after a convincing win on Saturday. James and Davis showed up and they need to repeat a similar feat on Monday if LA is to have any chance of upsetting the Nuggets at home. Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell had a great Game 4 as well with 21 points each.

Nikola Jokic’s monumental triple-double went in vain in Game 4. He will be looking to make amends Monday and close out the series at home. After a 29-point performance in Game 3, Aaron Gordon had just seven points on Saturday. Denver will look at Gordon to dominate the paint again and set up its second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups, subs and rotations

LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (wrist) are probable for the game. Cam Reddish is out with an ankle injury, while Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable with a foot issue. LA coach Darvin Ham should start:

PG: D’Angelo Russell SG: Austin Reaves SF: LeBron James PF: Rui Hachimura C: Anthony Davis

The Lakers’ key substitutes should be Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Jamal Murray (left calf strain) and Reggie Jackson (ankle) are listed as questionable on the injury report but are expected to play. Vlatko Cancar (knee) remains out. Denver coach Mike Malone should start:

PG: Jamal Murray SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF: Michael Porter Jr. PF: Aaron Gordon C: Nikola Jokic

Denver’s key substitutes should be Peyton Watson and Christian Braun.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

LeBron James has an over/under of 27.5 points. In what could prove to be this final game for the LA Lakers if he doesn’t exercise his player option for next season, James should have a dominant outing with over 27.5 points.

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 27.5 points. Jokic should be great as usual and score more than 27.5 points.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Nuggets are favored to win at home and complete a gentleman’s sweep. Denver understands the importance of exerting the least amount of physical toll and ending a series at the earliest. Expect the Nuggets to come out with a sense of urgency and cover the spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total being over 217 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback