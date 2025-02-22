LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets reignite their rivalry in Saturday's marquee showdown. Luka Doncic's blockbuster addition to the Lakers gives this matchup a new outlook. It has been a lopsided battle in favor of the Nuggets, who have been unbeaten in five consecutive regular-season games when Anthony Davis was LeBron James' co-star and Nikola Jokic's primary counterpart.

With Doncic on the team, there's some optimism that the Lakers can turn things around with his skillset. However, the Slovenian is still adapting to his new team. He's off to a subpar start in his first three outings, averaging 14.7 points on 35.6% shooting. The Lakers have lost twice with Doncic on the floor in his three games. Nevertheless, he is expected to play without minute restriction. That could help his rhythm.

Meanwhile, after an uneven start to the season, the Nuggets are back to their prime form, which has been on display over the past three seasons. Nikola Jokic has been firing on all cylinders, becoming an even more difficult cover for every team in the NBA. Averaging 29.7 ppg, 12.7 rpg, and 10.2 apg on 57.6% shooting, including 44.9% from 3, Jokic single-handedly gives the Nuggets an overwhelming chance to extend their winning streak against LA.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for Feb. 22

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed LeBron James and Luka Doncic as probable. James is dealing with a left foot injury, while Doncic is on the report because of his left calf issue. However, both are managing their ailments and are expected to play.

Maxi Kleber, out with a long-term foot injury, and Bronny James are the only absentees. James Jr. is with the South Bay Lakers before Sunday's home game against the Valley Suns.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have a lengthy injury report, with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon as the headliners. Both are probable to play. Murray is dealing with left knee inflammation, while Gordon is managing a right calf issue.

Vlatko Cancar (knee), DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) and Peyton Watson (knee) are the injured absentees. Meanwhile, Trey Alexander is on G League duties.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 22

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the backcourt, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura as the forwards and Jaxson Hayes at center.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin Cam Reddish SF Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Trey Jemison III

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray and Christian Braun at the guard spots, with Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic as the frontcourt trio.

PG Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett SG Christian Braun Julian Strawther SF Michael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson Spencer Jones PC Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

