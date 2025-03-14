LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 14 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets lock horns on Friday at the Ball Arena. It's their third meeting of the season. The Lakers won the previous game 123-100 in Denver, snapping a five-game regular season losing streak against the Nuggets. New Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was huge in helping the team break Nikola Jokic and Co.'s juggernaut.

Doncic tallied 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the Feb. 22 matchup. It was his breakout performance in a Lakers jersey. LA's other keys to success were JJ Redick's coaching and the team's defense. However, none of these three factors could come in handy on Friday.

The Lakers are missing their starting frontcourt of LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura, who were huge in the last game against Denver. They were the major pieces on defense to limit the Nuggets, especially Nikola Jokic.

LA is also playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The team will be traveling after facing Milwaukee on the road on Thursday. Luka Doncic is also iffy to suit up.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming off a streaky run with two losses in three games but are relatively healthy. The oddsmakers overwhelmingly favor them at a -14-point spread and -900 money line.

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report for Mar. 14

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber. All four players are in LA and are recovering from their respective ailments. James is dealing with a left groin strain, Hachimura has a left knee issue, and Hayes has a right knee contusion. Kleber is sidelined for multiple weeks as he's recovering from foot surgery. The rest are day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is iffy, with a right ankle injury. He's also day-to-day.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun and Zeke Nnaji as "probable." Jokic has elbow and ankle injuries, Murray has a knee injury, Braun is dealing with a foot injury, and Nnaji is nursing an ankle sprain.

Aaron Gordon is coming off calf and ankle injuries and is questionable. Julian Strawther will join DaRon Holmes II on the sidelines with a knee issue.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 14

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers could start Luka Doncic and Gabe Vincent in the backcourt, with Austin Reaves and Dorian Finney-Smith as the forwards next to Alex Len.

PG Luka Doncic* Shake Milton SG Gabe Vincent Jordan Goodwin Cam Reddish SF Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht

PF Dorian Finney-Smith Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris C Alex Len Christian Koloko Trey Jemison III

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets could star Jamal Murray and Christian Braun as the guards, with a frontcourt trio of Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

PG Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook

SG Christian Braun Jalen Pickett SF Michael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson Spencer Jones PC Aaron Gordon* Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

