LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will look to return to winning ways in the 2021-22 NBA season when they take on minnows Detroit Pistons on Sunday at the Little Caesars Arena.

The Lakers are on a three-game skid entering this contest. They were defeated 108-130 by the Boston Celtics in their previous outing. LeBron James returned to action, bagging 23 points and six rebounds on the night. However, the Lakers once again struggled in defense.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are coming off one of their best stretches of the season. They have won three of their last six games.

They came close to beating the Golden State Warriors in their last game before losing 102-105 after Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson missed go-ahead 3s late in the game. Nevertheless, the duo were also their best players on the night, with Jackson scoring 27 points and Grant finishing with 19.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers will continue to be without Trevor Ariza (knee injury recovery), Kendrick Nunn (knee bone bruise) and Austin Reaves (hamstring injury) for the game. Meanwhile, LeBron James (abdominal strain) is listed as questionable, while Anthony Davis (thigh contusion) is probable.

Player Name Status Reason LeBron James Questionable Abdominal strain Anthony Davis Probable Right thigh contusion Kendrick Nunn Out Knee bone bruise Trevor Ariza Out Ankle injury recovery Austin Reaves Out Hamstring strain

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have reported three injuries heading into this contest. Kelly Olynyk is sidelined because of a knee sprain, while Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes are listed as questionable and probable, respectively. Stewart suffered an ankle sprain in his last game, while Hayes is dealing with a thumb sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Killian Hayes Questionable Thumb sprain Isaiah Stewart Probable Ankle sprain Kelly Olynyk Out Knee sprain

LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' starting lineup for this game would depend on LeBron James and Anthony Davis' availability. If they are available, the duo will likely play power forward and center, respectively. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley could start as guards, with Talen Horton-Tucker completing the lineup.

Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard will likely play key minutes off the bench for the Lakers.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons' starting lineup may see some changes, depending on Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart's availability. If they start, Hayes will likely partner Cade Cunningham in the backcourt, while Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey and Stewart complete the rest of the lineup.

Frank Jackson, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook; Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley; Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker; Power Forward - LeBron James; Center - Anthony Davis.

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes; Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham; Small Forward - Saddiq Bey; Power Forward - Jerami Grant; Center - Isaiah Stewart.

