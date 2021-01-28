LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - January 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they visit the Detroit Pistons. The Purple and Gold are gunning for supremacy in the Western Conference while the Pistons continue to endure the slow burn of a rebuild.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, January 28th, 8 PM ET (Friday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers endured their first road loss of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers but still had enough positives to take away. They showcased their tenacity by scoring 11 straight points to give themselves a chance. Dennis Schroder also got over his shooting struggles with an efficient outing.

Dennis doing work. pic.twitter.com/1XFryBi5XN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2021

Kyle Kuzma has been crashing the boards and has managed 6.8 rebounds in the last five games. However, he's only averaged 6.2 points per game during this stretch and needs to improve. Anthony Davis has also blown hot and cold while going forward but continues to set the tone defensively for the LA Lakers.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James is simply at the top of his game right now. He's averaging 25.6 points on 50% shooting from the field to go with his 7.3 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. King James will need to dominate the Detroit Pistons' forwards on both ends of the court to give his side the edge.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons continue to occupy the lower echelons of the Eastern Conference on their rebuilding journey. The most recognized names on the roster in Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose haven't performed to potential but some of the newcomers have shined.

Wayne Ellington is averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting at a whopping 51.9% clip from downtown. Delon Wright has been in form lately and managed a career-high 28 points against Philly earlier this week. Detroit Pistons' young guns in Saddiq Bey and Sekou Doumbouya haven't set the world alight though.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is having a breakout year after joining the Detroit Pistons in the offseason. He's averaging 24.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from downtown. Grant did a great job guarding LeBron James in the 2020 playoffs and that's exactly what he'll be tasked with when his side comes up against the LA Lakers.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee

Lakers vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons may not boast of the greatest record but they hustle hard and always put pressure on their opponents. Having said that, they don't have enough talent to overpower the LA Lakers who'll be motivated to get back to winning ways. Expect the Purple and Gold to reign supreme in this tie.

Where to watch Lakers vs Pistons?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Spectrum SportsNet and FOX Sports Detroit. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

