LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will continue their East Coast road trip when they take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at the Little Caesars Arena.

The Lakers are on a three-game skid, and will be eager to return to winning ways. The Chicago Bulls handed them a thumping 130-108 loss in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Pistons are coming off a 102-106 reverse against Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors for their third loss in six games.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Sunday, November 21st; 6:00 PM ET (Monday, November 21; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

LA Lakers Preview

LA Lakers in action during an NBA game.

The LA Lakers saw LeBron James return to action after an eight-game injury layoff, in their last outing against the Celtics. Nevertheless, they continued to struggle, enduring their ninth loss of the season.

The Lakeshow once again succumbed to a dismal third-quarter performance, getting outscored 33-21 in that stretch against Boston. They failed to make shots in offense, and were limited to shooting from the perimeter only. Meanwhile, their lack of intensity in defense was once again exposed, as they conceded 56 points in the paint. That let the Cs gain a 51-33 advantage on the boards.

The LA Lakers need to work on consistently playing with more physicality and staying disciplined in defense. They are not reacting well to teams attacking the rim and scoring in transition. If they successfully figure out a way to play efficiently in these areas, they will fancy their chances of a win on Sunday.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers are yet to see the best of Russell Westbrook. The point guard struggled in the last game, as he scored just 12 points on the night. He needs to play to his strengths by attacking the rim, but he hasn't been doing it as frequently.

If Westbrook starts doing it regularly, his scoring numbers will go up. That would also help the Lakers shooters on the perimeter get open looks, as opposition teams would be kept busy by Westbrook driving into the lane.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I think the reality of it is that everybody on the outside has really high expectations of our team, as they should. But the reality of our team is that we haven't really played together." @russwest44 on the sense of urgency for the team to start to figure things out. "I think the reality of it is that everybody on the outside has really high expectations of our team, as they should. But the reality of our team is that we haven't really played together." @russwest44 on the sense of urgency for the team to start to figure things out. https://t.co/mLWU8eMX3I

Another area Westbrook needs to work on is his defense. The team has struggled at that end. As a superstar presence, the former league MVP will have to set an example for the rest of his teammates to follow by putting in a disciplined shift defensively.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Talen Horton-Tucker | F - LeBron James | C - Anthony Davis.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Cade Cunningham in action during the Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons game.

The Detroit Pistons have done surprisingly well over their last few games, winning three of their last four games.

Detroit made a valiant effort with a late comeback in their previous outing against the Warriors. They were down by 16 points entering the fourth quarter, but reduced that deficit to three points with 33 seconds left. However, Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson missed back-to-back three-point attempts as the Pistons lost the tie 102-105.

Nevertheless, the Pistons showed they have what it takes to snatch wins in difficult situations. They have a great chance of defeating a star-studded team like the LA Lakers, who are struggling heavily at the moment. The Pistons will have to look to attack the paint and score in transition to gain an advantage.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant will likely be tasked with guarding LeBron James when the Detroit Pistons take on the LA Lakers on Sunday. It won't be an easy task, but if Grant disrupts the flow of James' game, the Pistons could benefit greatly. The forward will also have to continue to score efficiently to make a difference.

He has been the Detroit Pistons' top scorer, so the onus of setting the tone early on offensively will also be on him in this contest.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Frank Jackson | G - Cade Cunningham | F - Jerami Grant | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Trey Lyles.

Lakers vs Pistons Match Prediction

The LA Lakers have been in terrible form entering this matchup. However, the Detroit Pistons do not possess the same threat as their last three opponents. They are eager to bounce back, and with LeBron James looking fit in the last game, the Purple and Gold will fancy their chances to win this game.

Where to watch Lakers vs Pistons?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game between the LA Lakers and the Detroit Pistons will be televised by Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Detroit. Fans can also view the game on NBA League Pass via subscription.

Edited by Bhargav