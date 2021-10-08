×
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 8th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
Modified Oct 08, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Preview

The LA Lakers will take on Western Conference rivals Golden State Warriors in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game on Friday at the Chase Center.

The Lakers are coming off two straight losses. They dropped their last preseason game 105-117 against the Phoenix Suns on the road. Star duo Russell Westbrook and LeBron James were rested for the second consecutive game. In their absence, Malik Monk (18 points) and Anthony Davis (14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks) led the charge for the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are in much better form heading into this contest. They have recorded wins in both their preseason games so far. The Dubs defeated the Denver Nuggets 118-116 in their last game. Jordan Poole led the team with 18 points, while Otto Porter Jr. scored 15 points on 5-of-7 field goal shooting.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers have listed only Trevor Ariza on their injury report. The forward suffered an ankle injury, and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

Player Name

Status 

Reason

Trevor Ariza  

Out 

Ankle surgery 

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson (#11) of the Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson (#11) of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will see plenty of players sidelined for their preseason against the LA Lakers.

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are still recovering from their surgeries. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are out because of knee injuries. Rookie Gary Payton II is sidelined, as he recently underwent inguinal hernia surgery.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason

Klay Thompson 

Out 

Right Achilles tendon repair

James Wiseman 

Out 

Right knee meniscus repair

Andrew Wiggins 

Out 

Left knee soreness 

Jonathan Kuminga 

Out 

Patellar tendon strain

Gary Payton II 

Out 

Inguinal hernia surgery 

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last game. That means LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could continue to be on the sidelines. The two aren't on their injury report, but coach Frank Vogel has said that the team hasn't determined if they will be in action on Friday.

Should they play, Russell Westbrook and Wayne Ellington could feature as guards, while LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker and Anthony Davis complete the rest of the lineup.

Frank Vogel said they haven’t determined if LeBron and Russ will play next game (Friday at GSW). He said they’d play in at least two of the four remaining games, but didn’t rule out more than two.

Meanwhile, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard are all likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be forced to make changes to their starting lineup, with Andrew Wiggins sidelined.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole are likely to start in the backcourt, while Otto Porter Jr. could replace Andrew Wiggins on the frontcourt. He should be paired up with Draymond Green and James Wiseman.

Andrew Wiggins may rest tomorrow. Missed practice today with some soreness. Warriors plan to play both Steph Curry and Draymond Green against the Lakers tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Bjelica, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee and Andre Iguodala could play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Wayne Ellington | Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker | Power Forward - LeBron James | Center - Anthony Davis.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Otto Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

