LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for February 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors face off for the second time this season at the Chase Center on Thursday. The Western Conference powerhouses have seemingly shrugged off their struggles lately. Both teams had six wins in their last seven games entering the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

The Lakers emerged as the winners in a double-OT thriller when the teams last met on Jan. 27, winning that contest 145-144 behind LeBron James' 36 points, 20 rebounds,12 assists and a pair of game-winning free throws.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry shone for the Warriors and almost bagged a potential game-winner. He hit the 3-pointer to put the Warriors up one before LeBron stole the spotlight with his clutch free throws. Curry had a game-high 44 points in that contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While that was a close game, which saw the Lakers take the win, the scales are heavily tipped in the Warriors' favor this time. Here's a look at the injury reports, proving why Golden State is a favorite.

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors injury reports

LA Lakers injury report for Feb. 22

The LA Lakers have submitted one of their season's lengthiest injury reports before a game ahead of Thursday's visit to San Francisco. Eight players are on the injury report, including LeBron James.

LeBron announced his absence Sunday after the All-Star Game, saying he's undergoing a procedure to recover from a persisting ankle injury. Meanwhile, Christian Wood also joins him on the report. The backup center will miss two weeks with a sore knee. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are the other absentees.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Davis is probable with an Achilles/Hip issue, but he's likely to play. Among the positives for the Lakers are the updates on Max Christie and Cam Reddish, who are both questionable. The defensive specialists have been out the past few games because of ankle sprains.

Maxwell Lewis is the other player out, who is assigned to the South Bay Lakers (G-League).

Player Status Injury Max Christie Questionable Right ankle sprain Anthony Davis Probable Bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and hip spasms LeBron James Out Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Maxwell Lewis Out G-League - on assignment Cam Reddish Questionable Right ankle sprain Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery Christian Wood Out Left knee effusion

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 22

The Golden State Warriors only have two players on their injury report. Veteran Chris Paul continues to recover from a hand fracture. While Paul is close to a return, he will remain on the sidelines for Thursday's game. Meanwhile, Gary Payton II is questionable with a general illness.

Expand Tweet

Players Status Injury Chris Paul Out Left-hand fracture Gary Payton II Questionable General illness

LeBron James picks the right time to get treatment for his ankle

LeBron James has been on the LA Lakers' injury report since Jan. 4 because of his left ankle ailment. It's a non-contact injury, which heals only with excessive rest and recovery. LeBron oped for the All-Star break to get treatment for this issue. He didn't play more than 14 minutes at the All-Star game, either while missing LA's previous outing against the Utah Jazz.

With the Lakers clicking, this was an ideal time for LeBron to undergo treatments for his nagging injury. It will allow him to recover in time for the final stretch of the season and the playoffs, elevating the Lakers' shot at making a deep post-season run.