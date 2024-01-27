The Golden State Warriors host the LA Lakers on Saturday night at Chase Center. The Warriors and Lakers have been subpar this season despite their star players dodging injuries. Both veteran teams were hindered by that issue last season.

Steph Curry has missed only two games, while Klay Thompson has missed one. LeBron James has missed five games, while Anthony Davis has missed only two. However, the Warriors are 19-23, 12th in the standings, while the Lakers are 23-23, ninth in the standings.

The prime reason behind that is the form of their supporting casts and their respective injury issues. The Warriors and Lakers are among the only contenders who have had to try multiple starting lineups due to this.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors injury report

LA Lakers injury report for January 27

The Lakers have had less than a handful of games with all players healthy and available. Leading up to Saturday's game, the Lakers will miss Cam Reddish, who injured his ankle on Tuesday against the LA Clippers, and Gabe Vincent, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis' statuses' are up in the air as they are both questionable. The Lakers' star duo will be game-time decisions because of ankle and Achilles ailments, respectively. Here's the Lakers' injury report vs. the Warriors:

Player Status Injury LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Anthony Davis Questionable Bilateral Achilles tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Right ankle sprain Maxwell Lewis Probable Non-Covid Illness Gabe Vincent Out Knee surgery

Golden State Warriors injury report for January 27

The Warriors have three players on their injury report who are all sidelined. Chris Paul is out with a hand fracture surgery recovery, Moses Moody is dealing with a calf strain and Gary Payton II is out with a hamstring strain. Here's the Warriors' injury report vs. the Lakers:

Player Status Injury Chris Paul Out Left-hand fracture Moses Moody Out Left calf strain Gary Payton II Out Left hamstring strain

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors?

ABC will nationally televise the LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game. NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet will cover the game in local regions. A subscription lets international viewers catch the game online via NBA League Pass. The game will commence at 8:30 PM ET (5:30 PM PT) at Chase Center, the Warriors' homecourt.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will headline the game. It's the marquee clash from Saturday's slate as it's the first meeting of the season between the Lakers and Warriors.

The teams last met in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Lakers came out on top in their conference semis series with a 4-2 win.

