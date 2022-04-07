LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors host the LA Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday. The two teams are facing off for the fourth time this season with Golden State holding a 2-1 season series lead.
The rest of the games are practically meaningless for the Lakers as they have been officially eliminated from play-in contention. On the other hand, the Warriors' remaining schedule are essentially must-win games to avoid slipping down to the fourth seed.
The Lakers have been dubbed one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history. They were the championship favorites before the season began but ended up not even making the NBA play-in tournament. They had a combined 60 All-Star selections, five MVPs, multiple scoring champions and assist leaders on their team but still failed at every step of the way.
The Warriors, on the other hand, are 3rd in the Western Conference. They are just half a game ahead of the 4th-seeded Dallas Mavericks so they need to win the remaining three games to ensure they remain third in the standings. Steph Curry is still out but is progressing well, according to coach Steve Kerr.
LA Lakers Injury Report
The Lakers have listed all three stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis as questionable for the game. James is dealing with a nagging ankle injury while Davis is suffering from a sprained foot. Both players have been on the injury report for weeks but Davis is expected to play.
Russell Westbrook is the latest addition to the report after being quite reliable all season. He has played in 78 of the Lakers' 79 games and is now dealing with a sore shoulder.
Mason Jones is sent to the NBA G-League and Kendrick Nunn remains out due to a bone-bruise.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The usual players are on the injury report for the Warriors. Stephen Curry remains sidelined due to his sprained foot but is ramping up activity on the court. James Wiseman is ruled out for the season.
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 7th, 2022
The Warriors are clearly favorites to win this game because they have been better all season long. The Lakers are eliminated and their three stars might not see the floor.
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips
LA Lakers
- The Lakers are on a seven-game losing streak.
- The Lakers are 6-17 without LeBron James this season.
- The Lakers are 11-28 on the road this season.
Golden State Warriors
- The Warriors are 30-10 at home this season.
- Klay Thompson is shooting 38% from three-point range in his last 10 games.
- Jordan Poole has scored 20+ points in 17 straight games.
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups
LA Lakers
The Lakers might deploy Austin Reaves and Malik Monk in the backcourt while Avery Bradley starts as the small forward. Stanley Johnson will likely be the power forward while Dwight remains at center.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors will deploy their most recent lineup for this game. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson will share the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins should retain his small forward role, while Draymond Green starts as the power forward as usual. Kevon Looney should get back his center position.
- The Warriors have lost seven of their last 10 games.
- Jordan Poole is shooting 45% from three-point range in his last 10 games.
- The totals have gone OVER in 3 of the Lakers' last 5 games.
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s
LA Lakers
G - Austin Reaves | G - Malik Monk | F - Avery Bradley | F - Stanley Johnson | C - Dwight Howard.
Golden State Warriors
G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.
