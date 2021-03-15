LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center as 2021 NBA All-Star game teammates LeBron James and Steph Curry go head to head for the third time this season.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, the LA Lakers demolished the Golden State Warriors 117-91. LeBron James top-scored with 19 points for the Lakers, while Eric Paschall led the Dubs with 18 points off the bench.

The LA Lakers started their second half of the campaign with a 105-100 win against the Indiana Pacers. The Purple-and-Gold were down by 12 points early in the fourth quarter, but Kyle Kuzma scored 15 of his 24 points down the stretch to lead the Lakers to just their fourth win in eleven games. LeBron James added another 18 points to go with ten assists, while Montrezl Harrell scored 17 points on the night.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, bounced back from a four-game losing streak against the Utah Jazz. Draymond Green had a triple-double, while birthday boy Steph Curry celebrated with a 32-point game to lead his side to a 131-119 win. The win has the Warriors flying high on confidence as they now look to topple the Lakers in the next game.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Injury Updates

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have multiple players listed in the injury report at the moment. Anthony Davis continues to be unavailable due to a calf problem and will be re-evaluated within the next two weeks, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, have been ruled out due to Covid protocols. Jared Dudley is the latest to be ruled out as he suffered an MCL tear recently and is out indefinitely.

The likes of LeBron James (ankle), Alex Caruso (concussion), and Kyle Kuzma, on the other hand, are listed as day-to-day.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have reported no new injuries apart from Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss, who have been ruled out for the season.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will likely retain their starting five from the last game, provided they are all available. Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope look set to start the proceedings as the two guards. LeBron James (if available) and Markieff Morris, meanwhile, are likely to start as the two forwards, along with Damian Jones as the center.

The likes of Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and Talen Horton-Tucker should be given most of the rotation minutes from the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, too, will likely play the same starting five from the last game. Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. should start as the two guards, while Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney will likely start as the three frontcourt players to complete the lineup.

James Wiseman's performances have been remarkable coming off the bench lately, and he is likely to play in rotation with Kevon Looney. Meanwhile, the likes of Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion should play the rotation minutes for the guards. Eric Paschall and Juan Toscano-Anderson will provide cover for the forwards.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - LeBron James, F - Markieff Morris, C - Damian Jones

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry, G - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney